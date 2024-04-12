EMPLOYMENT (12-04-2024)

Urgently Required

Staff for coaching Institute

Spoken English Trainer

English, Hindi, Math, Science, Sst & Computer Teacher.

Office Coordinator- F

Education Counsellor -F

Teacher for Home Tuitions M/F

Teachers for PRT Classes

Drop your latest CV

Location : Talab Tillo

Mobile No 7889753616

Best Salary Plus Incentives

REQUIRED

Comuter Operator

Having Knowledge of

Busy Accounting Software, Word, Excel and Internet.

Mail your resume at

dailyexcelsioracct@gmail.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231 A, GOLE MARKET,

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

JOBS IN NGO

Required donations Boy’s/Girls

Qualification : 10th Pass

Salary 12,000 to 15,000/-

Part time/Full Time Job

Job Location: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Ramban, Reasi and Doda

Interested Candidates can apply

Fresher and Exp can also apply

Contact us: 6005213805

Required

A car driver for Roop Nagar Area having Minimum Experience

of 5 years.

Contact :

9622031474

Required Boy

For Factory work

Contact No.

7006107800, 9906046469

Nitya laboratories

Required

1. Chemist: 1 Nos, Exp.0-2 Years

Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc in Chemistry,

2. Microbiologist: 1 No.Exp.0-2 Years

43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India

Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com