EMPLOYMENT (12-04-2024)

Urgently Required
Staff for coaching Institute
Spoken English Trainer
English, Hindi, Math, Science, Sst & Computer Teacher.
Office Coordinator- F
Education Counsellor -F
Teacher for Home Tuitions M/F
Teachers for PRT Classes
Drop your latest CV
Location : Talab Tillo
Mobile No 7889753616
Best Salary Plus Incentives
REQUIRED
Comuter Operator
Having Knowledge of
Busy Accounting Software, Word, Excel and Internet.
Mail your resume at
dailyexcelsioracct@gmail.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231 A, GOLE MARKET,
GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719
JOBS IN NGO
Required donations Boy’s/Girls
Qualification : 10th Pass
Salary 12,000 to 15,000/-
Part time/Full Time Job
Job Location: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Ramban, Reasi and Doda
Interested Candidates can apply
Fresher and Exp can also apply
Contact us: 6005213805
Required
A car driver for Roop Nagar Area having Minimum Experience
of 5 years.
Contact :
9622031474
Required Boy
For Factory work
Contact No.
7006107800, 9906046469
Nitya laboratories
Required
1. Chemist: 1 Nos, Exp.0-2 Years
Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc in Chemistry,
2. Microbiologist: 1 No.Exp.0-2 Years
43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India
Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,
+91-9873924093
Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com