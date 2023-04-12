EMPLOYMENT (12-04-2023)

REQUIRED

MR

(Medical Representative)

Part Time – Job

Swaransh Pharmaceutical

Drop your resume on below

mention email & contact No.

swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

WANTED

One Female attendant

(with Medical back ground)

for Female Patient

at Nanak Nagar.

Timing 8 am to 8 pm

Salary negotiable

6006288808

Tiny Tots Hr Sec School

Lower Roop Nagar (Dhoke Paloura)

(Staff Required)

English Teacher Upto 10th

S. St Teacher – do-

Urdu/Computer Teacher – do-

Maid/Aaya full time -01

Contact with full bio data

Mobile : 9419778089

Office:- 01913541340

Required

Accountant (Busy Operator)

Marketing Executive Sale of Digital e-Library Web Portal

9419136329

Email: jklaws2002@yahoo.in

Required

Experienced

Salesman & Marketing

for Swastik Group of Industries

Contact Mobile No.

9797394446

Required

1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos

2. Telecallers – 3 Nos

3. M.S.W – 1 No

4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos

Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.

(Staying near Channi)

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

Required

Pharmacist-(M/F)

Having Minimum 2 Years experience &

Good Communications Skills

Dawai Raja (New Plot)

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

REQUIRED

Home Tutors

& Teacher for Tutorial

For Classes 1st to 12th

Counsellors – 2

At Antriksh Classes

Near Parade College

(M) 7006747139, 9419224538

REQUIRED

Female Teacher Required

Class: 10th CBSE

Salary: 5000

Time: 2 hours

Address: H.No.46, Sec-1, Rajinder Nagar, Bantalab.

Mob.No: 9086719061

Urgently Required

Spoken English and personality Development

Moblizer (sharing Basis)

Eligibility: MA in English, B. Ed and M.Ed

Minimum Exp: 2 to 5 Years

Salary 12 to 25 K

Job Locations: Jammu, Samba, Doda,

Interested candidate Calls only

Venue: 9541899816