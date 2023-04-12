4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 12: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The quake hit the region at 10.10 am, said National Center for Seismology. Jammu and Kashmir is known to be a high-seismic zone.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported as yet.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 10:10:51 IST, Lat: 34.44 & Long: 73.60, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India,” the NCS wrote on Twitter.