EMPLOYMENT (12-03-2023)

REQUIRED

Marketing Excecutive for a leading newspaper for it’s digital publication and social media channels.

The candidate must be energetic and have

experience in effective marketing campaigns

and strategies for digital ads.

Send resume: rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Teachers

Required

for

Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya

For more info Contact –

6005846980

Wanted

Wanted Female house help in Janipur area who knows driving Scooty.

Contact :

8493007840

Required

SUNRISE HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL SIKANDERPUR BISHNAH

Teachers Required

TGT SCIENCE – 02

NTT – 01

Music teacher -01

Transport facility available

Interested can send resume at

sunrise1984school@gmail.com

Or whatsapp @9786665308

Required Lab Technician

Required Lab Technician having diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology for Mohandeep Diagnostic Centre (CC of SRL), opposite Tehsil office lane, Bhalwal.

Interested candidates may apply to :

Mail Id mohandeepdiagnosticcentre@gmail.com

Mob : 8088101990

along with proper Resume/documents

SERVICES OFFERED

Services of a matured, sincere person, having ample Administrative experience, including Hotel Administration, are available for any Hotel, above 3 Star Rating at KATRA OR for any established Manufacturing/Educational unit OR for Laision job with Govt. Depts. of JK Union Territory etc.

May contact: 9103445524

TEACHERS REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA D B HIGH SCHOOL, GHO MANHASAN,JAMMU REQUIRES ENGLISH ,MATHS GENERAL LINE , COMPUTER AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 16-03- 2023 AT 11:00 A.M.

Mob.7006101044

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CCTV

technician

call 9419131576, 9711117749

URGENT JOB OPENING

Salesman – Food & Beverages

For Creating Distribution Channels & Handling Sales in all districts J&K.

Must have knowledge of – C&F, Distributors, Dealers and Wholesalers.

Minimum 5+ Years exp. in FMCG/F&B Sector.

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.

8527992181, 9622044437

Email – corp@sarvmatre.com

Urgent Requirement

1 Manager, MBA with 5 Year Experience in Call Centre.

1 MBBS Doctor (Tele-Consultancy) for 104 Medical Helpline, National Health Mission, J&K

Job Location:- Nagrota, Jammu.

Contact: 9256565649

STAFF REQUIRED

COUNTER BOYS NEEDED FOR THE BELGIAN

WAFFLE OUTLET

JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.

JAMMU MANAGER – 9596838518

PATHANKOT MANAGER – 9797488135

Email – thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com

URGENT JOB REQUIREMENT

CURATIVE SURVEY

NEED Marketing Executives/Agents

Age 18-35 years

Experience: 6 Months-3 Years

Salary: 15000-27000/month + Incentives

Contact +91 6006584329

+91 9344982118

Address: Channi Himmat Jammu

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School,

Vijaypur (opp. Park), District Samba J&K

+Teachers (Female): Play

Group to Sr. K.G.

Qualf.: Min. Graduation,

Experienced

Freshers can also apply.

+Dance Teacher

+Driver: Experience in driving school van with licence

Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533

Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Senior Accountant :- 2 post male.

2. Fresh accountant : 2 post female.

Interview Date and Time

Date : 13/03/2023, 14/03/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM

at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES

1, Sidco Samba 9906044364

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). AC Technician/ Helper – 2

(Qual: 10th, ITI Diploma)

(Salary- 5000 – 14000)

Salary Negotiable for Experience candidate

Blue Star & AO Smith

Service Provider

Office Address: Sec-1, Durga Nagar,

Janipur, Jmu

Mob: 9419264701

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.- Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K, Mob.6006800611

Particulars Nos

HR 1

Secretary 2

Tele Callers 2

Accountant 3

Sales (Experienced) 2

Marketing (MBA in Marketing Preffered) 1

Advocate Associate (2 Year Experience) 1

Walk in interview

timing monday:-1 p.m to 3 p.m

REQUIRED

(1) Shanshaw E Riksha for Sale Model 2023

(2) Need E Rikshaw Auto Driver and Sales Marketing Girl

8715015087, 9797853185

REQUIRED STAFF

FOR GARMENT

SHOWROOM

Sale Girls – 5

Sale Boys-5

Salary (6000 to 7000)

Telecaller- (1)

Salary (6000 to 7000)

Store Incharge (2)

(Girl/Boy)

Salary (7000 to 9000)

Contact No. 7780815702

REQUIRED STAFF

Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our restaurant in Jammu!

We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:

– Head Chef – Sous Chef

– cdp – Commi- I

– Restaurant Manager – Captain

– Stewards

To apply, please send your resume to baz12390@gmail.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

contact no: 7889819123

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV @ 9055580001

Required

Urgently required for a senior couple servant/maid to cook and maintain the kitchen, good salary, even room can be provided for day worker from 8 am to 4 pm , good salary to deserving, apply to Tandon at 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Phone 9419187143

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Driver, loader and Sales Representative for ITC distribution point Saksham Telecell.GD Complex 1st floor Parade Jammu near Geeta Bhawan.

Contact +91 94191 93869

7006913933

REQUIRED

A sales girl for a reputable fashion brand retail store in Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat area.

For further information

Contact 9906800014