EMPLOYMENT (12-03-2023)

REQUIRED
Marketing Excecutive for a leading newspaper for it’s digital publication and social media channels.
The candidate must be energetic and have
experience in effective marketing campaigns
and strategies for digital ads.
Send resume: rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Teachers
Required
for
Maa Saraswati Vidyalaya
For more info Contact –
6005846980
Wanted
Wanted Female house help in Janipur area who knows driving Scooty.
Contact :
8493007840
Required
SUNRISE HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL SIKANDERPUR BISHNAH
Teachers Required
TGT SCIENCE – 02
NTT – 01
Music teacher -01
Transport facility available
Interested can send resume at
sunrise1984school@gmail.com
Or whatsapp @9786665308
Required Lab Technician
Required Lab Technician having diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology for Mohandeep Diagnostic Centre (CC of SRL), opposite Tehsil office lane, Bhalwal.
Interested candidates may apply to :
Mail Id mohandeepdiagnosticcentre@gmail.com
Mob : 8088101990
along with proper Resume/documents
SERVICES OFFERED
Services of a matured, sincere person, having ample Administrative experience, including Hotel Administration, are available for any Hotel, above 3 Star Rating at KATRA OR for any established Manufacturing/Educational unit OR for Laision job with Govt. Depts. of JK Union Territory etc.
May contact: 9103445524
TEACHERS REQUIRED
LORD SHIVA D B HIGH SCHOOL, GHO MANHASAN,JAMMU REQUIRES ENGLISH ,MATHS GENERAL LINE , COMPUTER AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 16-03- 2023 AT 11:00 A.M.
Mob.7006101044
URGENTLY REQUIRED
CCTV
technician
call 9419131576, 9711117749
URGENT JOB OPENING
Salesman – Food & Beverages
For Creating Distribution Channels & Handling Sales in all districts J&K.
Must have knowledge of – C&F, Distributors, Dealers and Wholesalers.
Minimum 5+ Years exp. in FMCG/F&B Sector.
(SUNDAY OPEN)
Sarvmatre Int. Pvt. Ltd.
8527992181, 9622044437
Email – corp@sarvmatre.com
Urgent Requirement
1 Manager, MBA with 5 Year Experience in Call Centre.
1 MBBS Doctor (Tele-Consultancy) for 104 Medical Helpline, National Health Mission, J&K
Job Location:- Nagrota, Jammu.
Contact: 9256565649
STAFF REQUIRED
COUNTER BOYS NEEDED FOR THE BELGIAN
WAFFLE OUTLET
JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.
JAMMU MANAGER – 9596838518
PATHANKOT MANAGER – 9797488135
Email – thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
URGENT JOB REQUIREMENT
CURATIVE SURVEY
NEED Marketing Executives/Agents
Age 18-35 years
Experience: 6 Months-3 Years
Salary: 15000-27000/month + Incentives
Contact +91 6006584329
+91 9344982118
Address: Channi Himmat Jammu
Urgent Requirement
Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School,
Vijaypur (opp. Park), District Samba J&K
+Teachers (Female): Play
Group to Sr. K.G.
Qualf.: Min. Graduation,
Experienced
Freshers can also apply.
+Dance Teacher
+Driver: Experience in driving school van with licence
Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533
Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Senior Accountant :- 2 post male.
2. Fresh accountant : 2 post female.
Interview Date and Time
Date : 13/03/2023, 14/03/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES
1, Sidco Samba 9906044364
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). AC Technician/ Helper – 2
(Qual: 10th, ITI Diploma)
(Salary- 5000 – 14000)
Salary Negotiable for Experience candidate
Blue Star & AO Smith
Service Provider
Office Address: Sec-1, Durga Nagar,
Janipur, Jmu
Mob: 9419264701
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.- Opposite Digiana Ashram- J&K, Mob.6006800611
Particulars Nos
HR 1
Secretary 2
Tele Callers 2
Accountant 3
Sales (Experienced) 2
Marketing (MBA in Marketing Preffered) 1
Advocate Associate (2 Year Experience) 1
Walk in interview
timing monday:-1 p.m to 3 p.m
REQUIRED
(1) Shanshaw E Riksha for Sale Model 2023
(2) Need E Rikshaw Auto Driver and Sales Marketing Girl
8715015087, 9797853185
REQUIRED STAFF
FOR GARMENT
SHOWROOM
Sale Girls – 5
Sale Boys-5
Salary (6000 to 7000)
Telecaller- (1)
Salary (6000 to 7000)
Store Incharge (2)
(Girl/Boy)
Salary (7000 to 9000)
Contact No. 7780815702
REQUIRED STAFF
Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our restaurant in Jammu!
We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:
– Head Chef – Sous Chef
– cdp – Commi- I
– Restaurant Manager – Captain
– Stewards
To apply, please send your resume to baz12390@gmail.com.
We look forward to hearing from you!
contact no: 7889819123
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV @ 9055580001
Required
Urgently required for a senior couple servant/maid to cook and maintain the kitchen, good salary, even room can be provided for day worker from 8 am to 4 pm , good salary to deserving, apply to Tandon at 47 shopping centre, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.
Phone 9419187143
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Driver, loader and Sales Representative for ITC distribution point Saksham Telecell.GD Complex 1st floor Parade Jammu near Geeta Bhawan.
Contact +91 94191 93869
7006913933
REQUIRED
A sales girl for a reputable fashion brand retail store in Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat area.
For further information
Contact 9906800014