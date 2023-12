EMPLOYMENT (11-12-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED

ANM, GNM

Female/ Male Candidate

With computer knowledge

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No.

08068635150

Wanted Staff

Sales Executive

Manager Sales

Accountant

Receptionist

Computer Operator

Contact : Vishnu Autos

Marble Market, Jammu

9469210670

Urgently Required

Staff for Coaching Institute

* Spoken English Trainer – F – 7000/-

* Office Coordinator – F – 12,500/-

* Education Counsellor – F/M – 10,000/-

* B.Sc/M.Sc Nursing Teacher – 8000/-

* Maths Teacher & Marketing Executive – 9000/-

* PA to Director – 14,500/-

Candidates must be smart, hard working & full of patience.

Location:- Sarwal, Trikuta Nagar,

Kot Bhalwal & Gandhi Nagar

Contact:- 9541265920, 6005516245

Jobs

1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary

6. Peon, Helper Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recp, Cashier, 50 10+ Salary

Accountant

Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu

No. 7006723093

Required

Candidates for Global Clients

-Customer Success Experience Preferred

– Excellent English Fluency Required

– Salary: 2.5 to 4 Lpa

Apply at:- careers.kluvor.co

Vikas Transport Company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.

Send Your resume at:

Vikastpto.jk@gmail.com

Contact: 6005773715

Urgently Required

1) Electrical Engineer/Diploma (Fresher/Experience)

2) Work from Home (Having laptop and internet)

3) Computer operator (Fresher/Experience)

4) HR Manager/Executive Fresher(Srinagar)

5) Sales Manager (For Srinagar CTC 10 to 20 lacks) Experience

6) Telecallers Freshers (Jammu/Srinagar)

7) Quality Manager (Industry)

8) Security officer (Experience/Fresher)

Contact

Brave security and placement services

669 Sector -C sainik colony near signature towers chowAdhi road jammu

Mobile number:- 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com