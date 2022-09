EMPLOYMENT (11-09-2022)

HOME TUTOR REQUIRED

AN EXPERIENCED FEMALE TEACHER WITH EXCELLENT ENGLISH SKILLS REQUIRED FOR TEACHING CLASS 1 STUDENT FOR ALL SUBJECTS AT VAISHNAVI ENCLAVE, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU.

CONTACT – RAGHAV 9796201484

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR NURSE

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A NURSE

WHO CAN SUPPORT THE CARETAKING OF OUR GRANDMOTHER.

WORKING HOURS – 9 AM TO 5 PM.

WORK LOCATION- DURGA NAGAR

CONTACT: 9769316188

REQUIRED

FRESHER ACCOUNTANT AS STAFF IN CA OFFICE AT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

CANDIDATE TO BE (PREFERABLY FROM GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, SANJAY NAGAR, NANAK/PREET NAGAR, TRIKUTA NAGAR, DIGIANA ETC.)

CONTACT : 8715060100

REQUIRED

ACCOUNTANT

GRADUATE OR 12TH PASS

HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTING.

INTERESTED CANDIDATE

PLEASE CONTACT AT:

(M): 9906088562

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

*PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (EXPERIENCED):- 5 NOS.

*TGT :-MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH:- 5 NOS.

GENERAL LINE TEACHER :- B.A/ M.A, B.ED:- 4 NOS.

COMPUTER TEACHER :- 01 NOS.

* EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO. 7298780937 , 7006648361.

* SUBMIT YOUR RESUME BEFORE 15 OF SEPT,2022 , IN SCHOOL OFFICE FROM 10AM TO 1PM.

NITYA LABORATORIES

CHEMIST: 1 NOS, EXP.0-2 YEARS

QUALIFICATION: B.SC / M.SC IN CHEMISTRY

MARKETING: 1 NOS, EXP.0-2 YEARS

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE

43, SECTOR-1A, EXT. BHALLA ENCLAVE, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU-180015, J&K, INDIA

MOBILE NO.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

EMAIL : RAVINDER.MITTAL@NITYALAB.COM

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL

DISCIPLINARY INCHARGE

COORDINATOR FOR 11TH / 12TH

YOGA INSTRUCTOR

GUITAR TEACHER

OFFICE BOYS

HELPERS

DRIVERS

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

PH. 0191-2554433, 8082029433

WANTED

1) ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (MALE/FEMALE)

2) SALES PERSONNEL PREFERABLY FROM BARI BRAHMANA/BISHNAH AREA.

CONTACT : EL-TRONICS

44,A-2, SOUTH BLOCK,

BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

0191-2475138, 6005187687

REQUIRED MALE SHOP BOY FOR RETAIL GROCERY STORE. SALARY : 12000 (FULL-TIME).

LOCATION : REHARI.

CONTACT :

7889775756

A SKILLED DRIVER

REQUIREMENT:

WASHING AND CLEANING OF 5 CARS.

EDUCATION: 10TH PASS PLUS.

SHOULD BE FROM NEARBY AREA (BOHRI, TALAB TILLO, ETC.)

SALARY:` 12,000/- INCREMENT EVERY YEAR.

MONDAY TO SATURDAY 9 AM – 7 PM

CONTACT: 9858661100

VACANCY

1. ORDER TAKER AND CASHIER

IN A POPULAR RESTAURANT KITCHEN

EXPERIENCE OF 1-2 YEARS UN QSR (DOMINOS, KFC ETC. )

CALL 9311972333 OR 8800604800

REQUIRED

MR (MALE) ( 3 NO)

(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)

MUST HAVE MARKETING EXPERIENCE AND GOOD

COMMUNICATIONS SKILLS.

RUNNER BOY (2 NO.)

ALSO REQUIRED

CONTACT :- 6005417210, 7780881994, 01912955381

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

JAMMU BASED COMPANY

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TALLY OPERATOR HAVING AT LEAST EXPERIENCE OF 03 YEARS IN ADVOCATE OFFICE SITUATED AT H NO. 36/1-A, BEHIND HOTEL RITZ MANOR, CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.

CONTACT NO.

6006118511 & 9419186392

REQUIRED

STAFF REQUIRED FOR A LEADING GARMENTS COMPANY IN KUNJWANI AREA.

CASHIER – 2

SALESPERSON – 6

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 2

STORE MANAGER – 1

CONTACT: 9906296089

MAID REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED FEMALE CARE TAKER AT CHANNI HIMMAT FOR ALL HOUSEHOLD WORKS LIKE COOKING/ WASHING/ DUSTING /MOBBING / ETC. AND MOTHER CARE

CANDIDATE NEED TO BE ACTIVE.

SALARY

PART TIME – 6000-8000 TIMING 7AM- 7PM

FULL TIME- 8000-10000

( SALARY NEGOTIABLE )

DESERVING CANDIDATE MAY CONTACT AT PHONE NO 7006061042

REQUIREMENT OF FRONT DESK MANAGER AT SALOON LOCATED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR , JAMMU.

SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE AND CALIBER.

PERKS AND INCENTIVES

APPLICABLE.

PLEASE CONTACT NUMBER.

7006601877

AND BOOK YOUR INTERVIEW

FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED

ASHI REQUIRES FEMALE STAFF :-

COUNSELOR :- MSW/PG SOCIOLOGY/PSYCHOLOGY WITH EXPERIENCE HELPER :- MATRIC/12TH PASS AGE :-30 YEARS & ABOVE.

SUBMIT YOUR RESUME TO SECRETARY, ASHI, NEHA GHAR, KACHI CHAWANI, JAMMU (O) 0191-2547059

REQUIRED

2 COMPUTER OPERATORS (FOR TALLY)

& 2 SALESMAN

FOR FMCG PRODUCTS

(DAILY USE PRODUCTS)

LOCATION: LEH (LADAKH)

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO: 9906977777

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SMART INTELLIGENT GIRL FOR ONLINE MARKETING, ACCOUNT JOB OFFICE WORK. SALARY – 25000/- PER MONTH.

MOB: 8803000123

AT SAMBA PHASE 1, INDUSTRIAL AREA

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

A LEADING BUSINESS FAMILY IS INTERESTED IN INVESTING IN A RUNNING PROFITABLE BUSINESS OF BOUTIQUE OR BEAUTY SALON BUSINESS IN JAMMU TOWN

PROFESSIONAL OWNERS READY TO SHARE

OWNERSHIP/MANAGERIAL RIGHTS

PL CONTACT : 9149598322

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR PACKAGED DRINKING WATER PLANT AT BARI BRAHMANA INDUSTRIAL AREA

SALES EXECUTIVE – 2 NOS (WITH EXPERIENCE)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DROP YOUR RESUME AT

EMAIL ID – DHUMRAVARNA.FAIPL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT – 6005163312

REGARDS

SANCHAL

M – 8715068888

W – WWW.SANCHAL.ORG

FOLLOW ON FB – @SANCHAL

VACANCY

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVES (MALE)

(MIN. GRADUATE/PASSION FOR SETTING)

2. SERVICE ADVISORS (MALE)

(FOR WORKSHOP/SERVICE CENTER)

CONTACT:

ROYAL ENFIELD, NEW PLOT, JAMMU

#7889472475, 9596828549

REQUIRED

DRIVER FOR DELIVERY VAN GODOWN GUMAT 9.30 AM TO 8.30 PM

SALARY: 10000 TO 12000

MESSAGE ME ON WHATSAPP ONLY

9469860373

REQUIRED

REQUIRED IELTS TRAINER (MUST BE EXPERIENCED)

PREFERENCE: FEMALE EXCELLENT COMMAND ON ENGLISH.

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

LANDMARK IMMIGRATION JAMMU

GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU (7006866614, 9419219237)