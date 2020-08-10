EMPLOYMENT (10-8-2020)

REQUIRED
MEDICAL STAFF
FOR HANDELLING
COVID-19 SAMPLES
(LAB TECHNICIAN/ ANM/GNM/ MMPHW/ B PHARMA/ DENTAL TECHNICIAN/ LAB ASSISTANT)
CALL: 9796086804
REQUIRED STAFF
Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5 PM
Contact at: 9419193224
1 Person Required Full Experience for Accountant/ GST returns for Medical Agency
WANTED
Experienced Business
Development Manager for
leading Pathology Lab in J&K
Should be Dynamic, Articulate
and Presentable
Salary negotiable
Contact with Updated CV:
7006847373
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Relationship Manager female
Tele-Caller
Receptionist
Computer operator
Marketing Job
Delivery Boy/Security Guard
9596872368, 7051547050
We Are now Hiring!!
Sales and Marketing Person for Transformers Industry.
Minimum Exp.3 to 5 Years.
Share your resume at:
continentaltransformers@rediffmail.com
Contact No: +91-7889938337
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Quali. Salary
1. Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+
2. IT jobs 20 10th 10+
3. Industry jobs 10 10th 10+
4. C/Care Telle Callers M/Exe, Sales Exe 10 10th 10+
5. Security Jobs Office Jobs
Showrooms Exe, C/OPT 10 10th 10 +
6. Peon, Office Boy, helper 10 8th 8+
7. Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+
VENUE : Seemajobdotcom Regd
Mo. 7006723093
URGENT REQUIRED
Male Sales Executives Good Experience for Flour Mills
Salary – Negotiable
Contact : Sh Choudhary Balbir Singh (Partner) of M/S Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills,
Ph. 2464625, 2460125 Mob No. 9419167455
Address : Deeli Bye Pass, near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu
Interview Timing : 10 am to 3 pm, Cadidates are Strictly advised to report with in 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.
Editorial
Reorganisation of Engineering wings
Cheaper treatment to COVID infected people