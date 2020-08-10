EMPLOYMENT (10-8-2020)

REQUIRED

MEDICAL STAFF

FOR HANDELLING

COVID-19 SAMPLES

(LAB TECHNICIAN/ ANM/GNM/ MMPHW/ B PHARMA/ DENTAL TECHNICIAN/ LAB ASSISTANT)

CALL: 9796086804

REQUIRED STAFF

Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5 PM

Contact at: 9419193224

1 Person Required Full Experience for Accountant/ GST returns for Medical Agency

WANTED

Experienced Business

Development Manager for

leading Pathology Lab in J&K

Should be Dynamic, Articulate

and Presentable

Salary negotiable

Contact with Updated CV:

7006847373

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Relationship Manager female

Tele-Caller

Receptionist

Computer operator

Marketing Job

Delivery Boy/Security Guard

9596872368, 7051547050

We Are now Hiring!!

Sales and Marketing Person for Transformers Industry.

Minimum Exp.3 to 5 Years.

Share your resume at:

continentaltransformers@rediffmail.com

Contact No: +91-7889938337

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

No. Quali. Salary

1. Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+

2. IT jobs 20 10th 10+

3. Industry jobs 10 10th 10+

4. C/Care Telle Callers M/Exe, Sales Exe 10 10th 10+

5. Security Jobs Office Jobs

Showrooms Exe, C/OPT 10 10th 10 +

6. Peon, Office Boy, helper 10 8th 8+

7. Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+

VENUE : Seemajobdotcom Regd

Mo. 7006723093

URGENT REQUIRED

Male Sales Executives Good Experience for Flour Mills

Salary – Negotiable

Contact : Sh Choudhary Balbir Singh (Partner) of M/S Kissan Flour Mills & New Kissan Flour Mills,

Ph. 2464625, 2460125 Mob No. 9419167455

Address : Deeli Bye Pass, near Railway (Flyover) Sainik Colony Jammu

Interview Timing : 10 am to 3 pm, Cadidates are Strictly advised to report with in 7 days from the date of publication of this advt.