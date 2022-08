EMPLOYMENT (10-08-2022)

HINDUSTAN SALES CORPN:

*HSCFORTUNE

PRIVATE LIMITED AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF TATATISCON* JAMMU

REQUIRES

*BUSINESS MANAGERS:*

QUALIFICATION:- CIVIL ENGINEER WITH MBA HAVING 5 TO 7 YEARS

EXPERIENCE IN SALES AND MARKETING. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES HAVING TMT REBARS SELLING EXPERIENCE.

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE & OWN CONVEYANCE IS MUST FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED POST.

*SALARY NEGOTIABLE*

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR RESUME TO BELOW MENTION

E-MAIL I’D. *HTC_HE@YAHOO.COM*

REQUIRED

OT TECHNICIAN &

DOCTOR (MBBS/MS)

IN JAMMU

CALL ON

6006802223

WE ARE HIRING!……

SALES EXECUTIVES AT HEROELECTRIC OUTLET PATTA BOHRI, JAMMU

TIMINGS:10 TO 6:30

PACKAGE: 7K PLUS INCENTIVES

VACANCIES : 2 (ONE MALE AND ONE FEMALE STAFF REQUIREMENT)

CONTACT NO :- 9622395754

KHAJURIA TMT REBARS PVT LTD

REQUIRED DRIVER

FOR MAHINDRA LOAD CARRIER

TATA MOBILE – 207

THREE TYRE AUTO

NO OF POSTS – 8 NOS

SALARY – 20000/-

JOB LOCATION: BARI BRAHMANA, MISHRIWALA, CHOWADI

CONTACT NO: 9906100777

REQUIRED

FOR AN AUTOMOBILE WORKSHOP

(1) MECHANIC FOR AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

(2) ELECTRICIANS

(3) ELECTRICAL ENGINEER (DIPLOMA)

CALL: 7889633199

JOB

WE NEED ONE TELECALLER AND ONE TECHNICIAN

(CUM ELECTRICIAN) FOR

AUTOMOBILE SHOWROOM AT SAINIK COLONY.

SALARY – (NEGOTIABLE)

CONTACT : 7006171300

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED ONE SALES PROMOTION MANAGER FOR ONE OF THE LEADING OEM IN MACHINERY LINE, HAVING AUTHORISED DEALER AT NARWAL BYE PASS ROAD, JAMMU.

BASIC QUALIFICATION – DIPLOMA /BE-TECH

JOB EXPERIENCE – 3 YEARS (MINIMUM) IN SIMILAR FIELD.

SALARY – NEGOTIABLE.

INTERESTED CANDIDATE PLEASE CONTACT

9419134098 – 9419134097

TIMING – 11 AM – 5 PM (BETWEEN 10 AUG- 16 AUG)

TALIN REMEDIES PVT. LTD

A FAST GROWING PHARMA COMPANY IN THE FIELD OF NEURO/SKIN/EYE.

REQUIRES : MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE

HEADQUARTERS : JAMMU

SCIENCE GRADUATE MINIMUM 6 MONTHS EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED.

CONTACT : 9216984007,

9888167591, 9872443847

EMAIL : TALINREMEDIES@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A GIRL FOR A MEDICAL SHOP HAVING A KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND MEDICINES.

SHARE YOUR RESUME WITH PHOTOGRAPH ON WHATSAPP NUMBER : 6006852875