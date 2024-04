EMPLOYMENT (10-04-2024)

VACANCY

REQUIRED FOLLOWING PROFESSIONAL STAFF FOR A RENOWNED SALON FOR ITS PALOURA BRANCH.

1. HAIR DRESSER (UNISEX) – 01

2. HAIR DRESSER (GENTS) – 01

3. PEDICURIST (MALE) – 01

4. BEAUTICIAN (FEMALE) – 01

WALK-IN FOR TRIAL/ INTERVIEW ON

10-04-2024 TO 12-04-2024

MOB.NO: 9596223888, 9018664343

JOB VACANCY

-SALESMAN & HELPER (MALE) HAVING EXPERIENCE IN DEALING SUITS,SAREES, LEHENGAS ETC. FOR SHOWROOM IN JAMMU CITY.

(M) 7006915916, 9796660707

STAFF REQUIRED

PROFESSIONAL COMPUTER TEACHER(PROFICIENT IN

DELIVERING LECTURES) TIMING 10-5PM

SPOKEN ENGLISH TIMING 10-5 PM

ELECTRONICS/TELECOM /IT TEACHER TIMING 10-5 PM

ADDRESS: BAL DEEKSHA INSTITUTE, P/O: GOLE GUJRAL CAMP, TRILOKPUR, JAMMU.

MOBILE NUMBER: 9419143134, 9796031114

INTERESTED/ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES CAN SUBMIT THEIR RESUMES AT

MODERNCOMPUTERSTRILOKPUR@GMAIL.COM

PHARMACIST 3 NO.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM

3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE

FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL: DAWAIRAJAPHARMACY@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 9419861215, 6005400611

WALK IN INTERVIEW FOR MNC INDUSTRY

DEPARTMENT- PRODUCTION & QUALITY

POST- TRAINEE (FOR FRESHER’S)

EXECUTIVE/ENGINEER (FOR EXP.)

QUALIFICATION: ITI/ DIPLOMA/B.TECH OR

B.SC. IN CHEMISTRY

MECHANICAL/ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS/ FITTER/ FOOD TECHNOLOGY/ CHEMICAL

WORK EXPERIENCE – 0 TO 3 YEARS

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

90860-85474

HR7COLOURS2011@GMAIL.COM

COMPUTER

OPERATOR(F)

QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION

MUST HAVE GOOD

COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND SHOULD BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR

EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 6005400611, 6005417210

REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT OF DRIVER FOR TATA MOBILE 207

WITH VALID COMMERCIAL LICENCE

STAY AND FOOD FACILITY ALONG AT BARI BRAHMANA

CONTACT – 7006640275

NITYA LABORATORIES

REQUIRED

1. CHEMIST: 1 NOS, EXP.0-2 YEARS

QUALIFICATION: B.SC / M.SC IN CHEMISTRY,

2. MICROBIOLOGIST: 1 NO.EXP.0-2 YEARS

43, SECTOR-1A, EXT. BHALLA ENCLAVE, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU-180015, J&K, INDIA

MOBILE NO.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

EMAIL : RAVINDER.MITTAL@NITYALAB.COM

REQUIREMENT

LOOKING SALESMAN FOR CHIPS DIVISION FOR JAMMU CITY. ELIGILIBITY- 12TH PASS WITH PERSONAL 2 WHEELER.

MB. -9086666696, 8979181964.

CASHIER REQUIRED FOR RESTAURANT.

MALE CANDIDATES ONLY

1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

MIN QUALIFICATION –

12TH PASS

CONTACT ON –

9419891053

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A MARKETING EXECUTIVE AND PHLEBOTOMIST FOR A LEADING DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORY IN GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN CONTACT ON 7889924637, 7006351197

ARRDIAGNOSTICS@GMAIL.COM (KINDLY SEND RESUME ON THIS EMAIL ID)

REQUIREMENT

TECHNICIANS/ HELPERS REQUIRED AT AUTHORISED BLUESTAR SERVICE CENTRE.

SKYLINE ENGINEERS

TALAB TILLO, JAMMU

( FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY)

SALARY:- NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 7006299906

7889456156

REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT OF SALES GIRL FOR OUR JEWELLERY SHOWROOM ( OM SAI JEWELLERS) MAIN BAZAR , TALAB TILLO , JAMMU .

EXPERIENCED IN SALES.

AGE BELOW 40 YEARS

FOR ANY QUERIES, KINDLY CONTACT : 9459245407 , 8716841111

MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

LAXMIPURAM CHINORE, BANTALAB

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’S WITH B.ED FOR CLASS (11TH/12TH)

SUB : ENG./ECO./PHE – 3 POSTS

2. PGT’S/TGT’S FOR CLASS (8TH-10TH)

SUB : ENG. – 1 POST

3. NURSERY TRAINED TR’S- 2 POSTS

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS OF EXPERIENCE CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CV’S ON 9541243361

PAL SALES AND SERVICE PVT LTD

REQUIRES

SALES EXECUTIVES AND BDE

(FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)

GRADUATES HAVING PLEASANT PERSONALITY WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILL. HE SHOULD HAVE OWN VEHICLE WITH VALID LICENSE.

EXPERIENCED AND FRESHER

INTERVIEW :-

DATE : 11-04-2024 ONWARDS

TIME : 11:00 AM ONWARDS

VENUE : PAL TRUCKING (BHARATBENZ) NATIONAL HIGHWAY, KUNJWANI, BYE-PASS ROAD, JAMMU

MOB : 9858513038, 9858513103

REQUIRED

SALES MANAGER

EXPERIENCED IN MOBILE ACCESSORIES,

ELECTRIC GOODS

MARKETING MANAGER

EXPERIENCED

PACKAGE: SALARY+DA+INCENTIVE

BEST BUY ELECTRONICS

GURDWARA SUNDER SINGH ROAD,JAMMU.

SEND YOUR RESUME ON

EMAIL:BESTBUY2983@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT :-

MARKETING BOYS.(15K TO 25K)

COORDINATOR. (MALE & FEMALE BOTH) (12K TO 18K)

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST(12K TO 15K)

ACCOUNTANT (15K TO 25K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM.

ADDRESS :- NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU.

CONTACT NO :- 9103309688

EMAIL ID :- ARACOTCONSTRUCTION11@GMAIL.COM