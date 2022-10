EMPLOYMENT (1-10-2022)

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR DAILY RISING SUN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR KINDERGARDEN

1-YOGA TEACHER

1-PT TEACHER

SEND RESUME AT THIS NUMBER 9906138418( SHORT LISTED CANDIDATE WILL BE INFORMED)

E-MAIL DRSINTERNATIONAL5@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

S.NO. PARTICULARS NOS

1. ACCOUNTANT – HAVING 1

EXPERIENCE OF 3 TO 5

YEARS

2. INTERNS FOR ACCOUNTING 2

WORK

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

INTERVIEW TIMING : 3 PM TO 5 PM

SHOP NO. 145 YARD NO. 6,

TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL – 180015

PH.NO.: 9055500600

REQUIRED

” SHADOW TEACHER”

QUALIFICATION :- B.ED/M.ED IN SPECIAL EDUCATION OR EXPERIENCE IN TEACHING KIDS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

SALARY:- NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO:- 6006407470

REQUIRED

GYM TRAINER IN GANGYAL AREA CONTACT 9796280034

REQUIREMENT

MALE HAIR DRESSER

BODY TATTOO ARTIST

NAIL EXTENSION ARTIST

CONTACT : 7051160688, 9596974045

REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED STAFF IN ADVOCATE OFFICE

1. TALLY OPERATOR

2. DRIVER

ADDRESS :

H NO. 36/1-A, BEHIND HOTEL RITZ MANOR, CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 6006118511 & 9419186392

REQUIRED

WANTED FEMALE RECEPTIONIST FOR OFFICE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SALARY 7000-9000

CONTACT NO. 9419103291

REQUIRED URGENTLY

1. SERVICE ENGINEERS – 4 NO. (MALE)

(COMPUTER HARDWARE AND FOR PRINTERS )

2. SALES EXECUTIVES – 2NO. (DEGREE/DIPLOMA/GRADUATE)

3. RECEPTIONIST – 1 NO.

(COMPUTER KNOWING)

CONTACT : 9419316278

9086060836

FOR AUTHORISED CANON PARTNER

VP SALES & SERVICING

5A/A GANDHI NAGAR , JAMMU

NEAR POLICE STATION

URGENT REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED A MALE CANDIDATE FOR A MARKETING PURPOSE. A PERSON SHOULD BE GRADUATE & INTERESTED IN SALES/MARKETING JOB FOR A WELL REPUTED ORGANISATION. SALARY WILL BE 15-20000 P/M. INTERESTED CANDIDATE SHOULD CONTACT ON FOLLOWING NUMBER.

M – 9906091924

ADDRESS: H.NO. 36/1, SANJAY NAGAR, NEAR BABA FATEH SINGH GURUDWARA, JAMMU.