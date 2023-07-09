EMPLOYMENT (09-07-2023)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION
Female Staff Required for Top Notch In’t Co.
1.Backend/Operations Associate
2. Data Entry Operator
3. Software Engineer
MBA/PG or IT/CSE Grad having Relevant Exp Can apply!
Salary 18,000 to 30,000 + Cab
Note : Written & Spoken English is must !
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
EARN
2000 /- – 5000/- Per day
Investment
5000/- – 10000/-
Boys Interested and can
work hard can call
9419183679
between 11 AM to 3 PM
Resellers can also Contact
HIRING
Urgent Hiring for Sales Manager for Pvt Ltd Co.
Grade : AM
Age : Less than 35 yrs
Education : Graduate
CTC : Upto 5 lacs
Benefits : Life Insurance, Health Insurance & other Incentives
Share CV on 9797803909
Required
We require services of an Experienced Accountant who can handle the Accounts of a Fuel Carriage Firm independently. Should have the knowledge of GST.
Upload your resume on Whatsapp also Contact on 9419206565
REQUIRED
Anu placement services. We provide 24/7 maids part time maid 9 to 5 24/7 nurses old age care taker baby care are also provided here
Contact Number 9906267040 7889663466
Wanted Driver
Required experienced Driver for working lady living at Sanik Colony, Jammu preferably resident of any nearby localities. Reach out to us along with Driving License, Aadhar Card .
Contact: 7006615511
ZEN4 SOLUTIONS
Hiring for International & Domestic Call Centre process for the position of Process Advisors – with atleast 1 year relevant experience in BPO sector/ In Outbound process.
Excellent English listening and speaking skills,
Kindly email your CV to hr.zen4@gmail.com or
WhatsApp to 7889337707
URGENT VACANCY
We require 2 (Male/Female) office Co-ordinator/Manager having knowledge of Word & Excel.
We also require 1 office boy.
For Interview Contact
R K Engineers, 285 Sector-4
Channi Himmat Jammu
M = 9622049998
Job Vacancy
Required 02nos Sales Executives for marketing of Kirloskar DG sets and servokon make servos and Transformers
Salary negotiable as per experiences
Walk in interview at
JK Machines
205 (A1) North Block Bahu Plaza
9419112399
contact@jkmachinesonline.in
Required Beauticians
@
Yes Madam
Home Salon Services
Interested Candidates
Please Contact:
7780984677
Required
Required Male/Female Candidate for receptionist
having minimum 1 year
Computer Knowledge
Further Details Contact:- 9086963146/9018383101 / 0191-2451622
Urgent Staff Required
at FMCG Godown New Ring Road, Sarore
2 Person for Road Safety Leads
Having ITI (Electrical / Automobile), Computer Knowledge. Fresher can also apply.
Send your latest resume on below
mention mail ID sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
WE ARE HIRING
SHRIRAM GENERAL INSURANCE CO. LTD
(IRDAI REG. NO 137)
JOB : MKT. EXECUTIVE (12)
QUALIFICATION -GRADUATE (PREF. SALES & MKT)
LOCATION: Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO GENERAL INSURANCE
INDUSTRY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES
INTERVIEW DATE : 10-07-2023 AND 11.07.2023
FROM 11.00AM TO 05:00 PM
Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu
CONTACT NO. 70066-43082/70062-26388
Mail ID- ajaysingh@shriramgi.com