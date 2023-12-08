EMPLOYMENT (08-12-2023)

VACANCY

SUPERVISOR:- An experienced Supervisor cum Store in-charge is required for handling daily inward and outward at Digiana. Timing:- 10 to 7. Salary – 15-18k

Office Admin:- A female candidate is required at Gangyal for Office Admin work and telecalling.

Timings:- 10 to 6pm. Salary – 10-13k.

Contact:- 7006501922

Looking for a 12/24 hour nursing care for an elderly lady. Location Talab Tilloo, Jammu. Female care takers only. Handsome salary in 5 digits will be provided monthly. Interested persons may contact at 9958093118/9086099244.

A Female candidate required for Front Desk Receptionist/ Manager at Transform Fitness Channi Himmat.

Contact: 7006630072

REQUIRED space on rent / lease for car garage, minimum 1 canal plot with boundary, in & around Greater Kailash, Trikuta Nagar, Chhanni and Kunjwani areas. Shed setup will be an advantage.

Contact: 9596979494/9596979444

1. Sales Executives – 4 Fresher/experienced will be preferred (Automobiles 2 Whlr to 3 Whlr)

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 PM

Venue: NSF Bajaj

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari, Jammu

Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684

Near Amul Milk Supply Office

Professional Female (unmarried) computer typist for DIAGNOSTICS CENTER Gandhinagar Jammu. Candidates should be of nearby location.

Timings 8:00am-4:00pm.

Watsapp resume on:

9419369300

Office Coordinator (M)

Site Supervisor

Cont: 6006102282

Dynamic Female Teachers with good communication skills for KIDZEE Pre School, Mishriwala.

Fresh Graduates can also apply.

Ph: 9419292229

SATSHIV SECURITY & GD SERVICES

1. Security Guard & SO

2. Areas- Bari Brahmana

3. Security Guard & CO

Gujrat Surat Reliance Company Only Ex-Man

4. Rolling Mill Supervisor

5. Education B.Tech

6. Must be Energetic, Positive and Willing

Maid Kitchen/ Helper Engineer

Mobile: 9419090782, 9622340783

Accountant for E-commerce business – Age 25 to 35 years.

Should be comfortable with BUSY and computer skills.

Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)

2-5 years of experience. No freshers.

WhatsApp your resume on

9796231333 / 9711288823

Do Not Call

Driver for College (With heavy driving licence)

Contact No.: 7006783546

E-mail: mem.in.health@gmail.com

Vikas Transport Company

79/06 Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer and Tendering, Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.

Send your resume at:

vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact: 6005773715