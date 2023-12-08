EMPLOYMENT (08-12-2023)

VACANCY
SUPERVISOR:- An experienced Supervisor cum Store in-charge is required for handling daily inward and outward at Digiana. Timing:- 10 to 7. Salary – 15-18k
Office Admin:- A female candidate is required at Gangyal for Office Admin work and telecalling.
Timings:- 10 to 6pm. Salary – 10-13k.
Contact:- 7006501922
Required
Looking for a 12/24 hour nursing care for an elderly lady. Location Talab Tilloo, Jammu. Female care takers only. Handsome salary in 5 digits will be provided monthly. Interested persons may contact at 9958093118/9086099244.
REQUIRED
A Female candidate required for Front Desk Receptionist/ Manager at Transform Fitness Channi Himmat.
Interested candidate Please
Contact: 7006630072
For Interview
Required
REQUIRED space on rent / lease for car garage, minimum 1 canal plot with boundary, in & around Greater Kailash, Trikuta Nagar, Chhanni and Kunjwani areas. Shed setup will be an advantage.
Contact: 9596979494/9596979444
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Sales Executives – 4 Fresher/experienced will be preferred (Automobiles 2 Whlr to 3 Whlr)
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 PM
Venue: NSF Bajaj
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu
Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684
Near Amul Milk Supply Office
REQUIRED
Professional Female (unmarried) computer typist for DIAGNOSTICS CENTER Gandhinagar Jammu. Candidates should be of nearby location.
Timings 8:00am-4:00pm.
Watsapp resume on:
9419369300
Urgently
Required
Office Coordinator (M)
Site Supervisor
Cont: 6006102282
REQUIRED
Dynamic Female Teachers with good communication skills for KIDZEE Pre School, Mishriwala.
Fresh Graduates can also apply.
Ph: 9419292229
SATSHIV SECURITY & GD SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
2. Areas- Bari Brahmana
3. Security Guard & CO
Gujrat Surat Reliance Company Only Ex-Man
4. Rolling Mill Supervisor
5. Education B.Tech
6. Must be Energetic, Positive and Willing
Maid Kitchen/ Helper Engineer
Mobile: 9419090782, 9622340783
HIRING NOW
Accountant for E-commerce business – Age 25 to 35 years.
Should be comfortable with BUSY and computer skills.
Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)
2-5 years of experience. No freshers.
WhatsApp your resume on
9796231333 / 9711288823
Do Not Call
Required
Driver for College (With heavy driving licence)
Contact No.: 7006783546
E-mail: mem.in.health@gmail.com
Vikas Transport Company
79/06 Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required Computer Operator
We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of computer and Tendering, Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K.
Send your resume at:
vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact: 6005773715