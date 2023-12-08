Actor Junior Mehmood Dies Of Cancer

Mumbai, Dec 8: Famous actor Junior Mehmood passed away on Friday at his residence Khar.

He died at the age of 67 due to stomach cancer. Actor Junior Mehmood was diagnosed with stomach cancer which reached the fourth stage.

He breathed his last at his residence. He was undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Paral. But, he lost this ongoing battle with cancer, said family sources.

Mehmood acted in many popular films including ‘Hathi Mere Saathi’, ‘Karawaan’ and ‘Mera Naam Joker’.

Junior Mehmood’s close friend Salam Qazi has confirmed news about his death. He said he was undergoing treatment for the past few days. During the treatment, actor had expressed his desire to meet his old friends, veteran actors Jitendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Sachin and Jitendra had reached the hospital to meet Junior Mehmood, he added.

Salam Qazi and Junior Mehmood had a close friendship for the last 15 years. Mehmood was earlier being treated at his home. (Agencies)