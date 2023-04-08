EMPLOYMENT (08-04-2023)

Faculty Required
For competitive exam
coaching centre
1) Mathematics
2) General Studies
Experience will be preferred.
Location Canal Road Jammu
CONTACT OR WHATSAPP 9796291011
SALARY 30000+
Urgently Required
Banks in Jammu urgently required 8th, 10th boys
Salary 6000/- ESI, PF, Petrol (Bike Must) 9888077964
Situation Vacant
Required anm 2,Dentist 1,pharmasist1, sales boy/girl 2 call/send resume
@7006737923@ghagwal
Required
accountant
A full time accountant (female) need at Stockist/distributor at Ind, area Gangyal Jammu should be able to work on Busy and handle all types of GST Returns and Stocks.
Timing : 10 am to 6.00 pm
Contact : 9419185454
9797590590
Wanted
Salesman for colour cosmetics company for Jammu & outer
– minimum 2years experience in cosmetic company
– must have bike or scooty with DL or learning
– starting salary basic 15000-20000 + TA + DA
Whatsapp only 9797598311
( calls will not be entertained)
Staff Required
Male Candidate
Nursing Staff
Front Desk Staff
CONTACT No. : 8587962237
REQUIRED
Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet
JAMMU AND PATHANKOT.
JAMMU MANAGER – 9797488135
PATHANKOT MANAGER –
+91 95968 38518
Email-thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
Required
Pharmacist 5 Nos.
Lab Technician 5 Nos.
Salary as per experience
Place of working
Janipur/Roop Nagar / Chatha
Call & WhatsApp
9419158260
8492838267
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
* Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
.NO EXPERIENCE
.NO QUALIFICATION
.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
POOJA JOSHI
# 9560288844
YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884
Required
Physics Teacher for a reputed Institute in Bantalab area for class 11th & 12th NEET/JEE
Also Contact for Home Tuition
Commerce & Science Students
Contact :
6006815434
Required
1. Nur, UK Trained Teachers – 2 Nos
2. Telecallers – 3 Nos
3. M.S.W – 1 No
4. Centre Head/ Teachers – 2 Nos
Please apply those who really need a job, computer knowledge and having exp in respective field.
(Staying near Channi)
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
Required Teacher
for
Coaching Centre, Paloura
Physics for 11th & 12th
(CBSE Only)
Contact No: 9858110806
Required
Sales Officer
Sales representative
For Jammu Etc
Sona Spices PVt Ltd
9419711111, 6283933295
H. No 61 Maheshpura,
Jammu-180001
S.D. MEMORIAL PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
KARWANDA BHALWAL, JAMMU
Staff required for English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Biology.
Post Graduate with B.Ed having minimum 2 years experience.
Email us at : rkgandotra.rg@gmail.com
or submit your resume within week time in Principal Office.
Contact no.: 7298227171, 7006180967
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6,
Transport Nagar, Jammu
Experienced graduate candidate required for Managerial position having good knowledge in Transportation and Logistic field with good hand in Correspondence and well versed in office work. Computer knowledge is also must.
Salary Negotiable
Interested candidates may walk in for interview on 10-04-2023 at 11.30 am onwards.
Send your resume at: vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact:- 9622351955
REQUIRED
A person for car
washing for the service station at Janipur.
An Instructor for
Driving School
Contact: 7006035319
Vacancy
CCtv Operator : 05 No’s
Computer Operator : 04 No’s
Valet Parker : 04 No’s
Security Guards: 05 No’s
Expearienced person will be preferred
Areas: Channi Bye Pass & Canal Road
(Good Salary+EPF+Medical)
Contact US
9086561940, 7006395388