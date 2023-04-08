President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie On Su-30 Aircraft

New Delhi, Apr 8: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). (Agencies)

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes off in a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet from Tezpur Air Force Base in Assam for a sortie.#President #DroupadiMurmu #FighterJet pic.twitter.com/vwReRH4VDk — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) April 8, 2023