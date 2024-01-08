EMPLOYMENT (08-01-2024)

R M Traders

Mohalla Pharian, Shalimar Jammu

Retail Footwear Shop

Five Salesman Requirement.

Mobile No.9697022590

REQUIRED

Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – Handsome salary Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra. Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass

Own bike & Driving License

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1. Narwal

2. Toph morh(near best price)

For more info

Contact No. 7051837275

Wanted

FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!

Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:

Content Creator Fashion Photographer

Graphic Designer Customer Support

Logistics Coordinator

Social Media Strategist

Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.

Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com

Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823

DO NOT CALL

Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu

Hiring

We are a manufacturing unit based in Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu we require following staff.

1. Mahindra Bolero Pickup Driver

2. Marketing Executives

3. Computer Operator/Office Assistant

Candidates residing within 6 km from Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu may contact between 12.00 Noon at 6.00 pm

Raghav Nanda, Mobile : 9796031200

Annizone

Meadow Of Angels,

Pre School Requires

NUR /LKG/UKG TRS.

(EXPERIENCED

for Rehari n Domana branches ..

Ph. No. 9797922717

10am to 2pm

Jobs

1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary

6. Peon, Helper Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recp, Cashier, 50 10+ Salary

Accountant

Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu

No. 7006723093

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

Fixed salary plus

incentives

Add..Last morh

Gandhi Nagar

9906941292

Urgent Required Staff

1. Sales Executive : (02 Nos) required graduates sales personal, preference given to the persons having experience of sales in Tiles and Bath fitting.

2. Receptionist : (01 No) Female, experienced, graduate and frequently in English speaking.

Interview from 11 AM to 1 PM (Tuesday 09/01/2024)

CONTACT AT :

Address – SIMPOLO SHOPEE

Near BSF Camp, Akhnoor

Mobile : 9419162736

On Spot Interview

MD Psychiatrist (2.5 Lakh Per month)

International BPO (work from home)

M.A Sociology (for Udhampur or Jammu)

Work from home (Having Laptop & Internet)

Supervisor (fresher /Exp)

Accounts Manager (Exp)

Computer Operator (Fresher/Exp)

Electrical/Mechanical/Civil Engineers (Fresher/Exp)

Receptionist/Telecallers (Fresher)

Contact

Brave Security and Placement Service

Mobile No: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email id: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address: 669 Sector C Sainik Colony Near Signature Tower Chowadhi Road Jammu

Urgently Required

1. Showroom Sale boys/ girls, office girls 10 post.

2. Office Assistant, Sales Manager Receptionist.

3. Telly Caller. Computer Operator. Accountant.

4. Billing Operator, Cashier, Peon

5. Driver, Bike Riders, Securty Guard, Packing boys

6. Hotels & Restaurants Job m/f

7. Work from home job 20 female.

Interview 8-1-2024 to 10-1-2024.

Call 9086193986

8th to 10th & 12th pass graduate apply

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Requires 50 Boys/ Girls for Medical Company in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualifications: 8th, 10th, 12th Graduation and above

Income: 10,500 to 15800 as per Co. rules

Interested Candidates can visit our office with full bio data at

Max Life Care Centre

Address: 824 A/Last Morh

Gandhi Nagar Opposite V.I.P World Showroom

Contact No: 9906029039, 9796256081