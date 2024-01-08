EMPLOYMENT (08-01-2024)

R M Traders
Mohalla Pharian, Shalimar Jammu
Retail Footwear Shop
Five Salesman Requirement.
Mobile No.9697022590
REQUIRED
Required delivery associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – Handsome salary Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra. Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass
Own bike & Driving License
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1. Narwal
2. Toph morh(near best price)
For more info
Contact No. 7051837275
Wanted
FAshion E-Commerce Staff Wanted!
Join Paisley Pop – Fashion enthusiasts, Multiple positions available:
Content Creator Fashion Photographer
Graphic Designer Customer Support
Logistics Coordinator
Social Media Strategist
Girls preferred, previous experience is a plus.
Apply Now: hello@paisleypopshop.com
Whatsapp your resume- 8899578823
DO NOT CALL
Location: Sainik Colony, Jammu
Hiring
We are a manufacturing unit based in Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu we require following staff.
1. Mahindra Bolero Pickup Driver
2. Marketing Executives
3. Computer Operator/Office Assistant
Candidates residing within 6 km from Sidco Bari Brahmana, Jammu may contact between 12.00 Noon at 6.00 pm
Raghav Nanda, Mobile : 9796031200
Annizone
Meadow Of Angels,
Pre School Requires
NUR /LKG/UKG TRS.
(EXPERIENCED
for Rehari n Domana branches ..
Ph. No. 9797922717
10am to 2pm
Jobs
1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+ Salary
2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary
3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary
4. Tellecallers & BPO Jobs 100 10+ Salary
5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ Salary
6. Peon, Helper Exe. Jobs 100 8+ Salary
7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary
8. Recp, Cashier, 50 10+ Salary
Accountant
Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd
H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu
No. 7006723093
Urgently Required
Female Telecallers
Fixed salary plus
incentives
Add..Last morh
Gandhi Nagar
9906941292
Urgent Required Staff
1. Sales Executive : (02 Nos) required graduates sales personal, preference given to the persons having experience of sales in Tiles and Bath fitting.
2. Receptionist : (01 No) Female, experienced, graduate and frequently in English speaking.
Interview from 11 AM to 1 PM (Tuesday 09/01/2024)
CONTACT AT :
Address – SIMPOLO SHOPEE
Near BSF Camp, Akhnoor
Mobile : 9419162736
On Spot Interview
MD Psychiatrist (2.5 Lakh Per month)
International BPO (work from home)
M.A Sociology (for Udhampur or Jammu)
Work from home (Having Laptop & Internet)
Supervisor (fresher /Exp)
Accounts Manager (Exp)
Computer Operator (Fresher/Exp)
Electrical/Mechanical/Civil Engineers (Fresher/Exp)
Receptionist/Telecallers (Fresher)
Contact
Brave Security and Placement Service
Mobile No: 9796733175, 9797721646
Email id: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address: 669 Sector C Sainik Colony Near Signature Tower Chowadhi Road Jammu
Urgently Required
1. Showroom Sale boys/ girls, office girls 10 post.
2. Office Assistant, Sales Manager Receptionist.
3. Telly Caller. Computer Operator. Accountant.
4. Billing Operator, Cashier, Peon
5. Driver, Bike Riders, Securty Guard, Packing boys
6. Hotels & Restaurants Job m/f
7. Work from home job 20 female.
Interview 8-1-2024 to 10-1-2024.
Call 9086193986
8th to 10th & 12th pass graduate apply
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Requires 50 Boys/ Girls for Medical Company in Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Qualifications: 8th, 10th, 12th Graduation and above
Income: 10,500 to 15800 as per Co. rules
Interested Candidates can visit our office with full bio data at
Max Life Care Centre
Address: 824 A/Last Morh
Gandhi Nagar Opposite V.I.P World Showroom
Contact No: 9906029039, 9796256081