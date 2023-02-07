EMPLOYMENT (07-02-2023)

URGENT JOB VACANCY

Company name: Curative Survey

PART TIME/ FULL TIME

FRESHERS ARE WELCOMED

Office assistance, Executives, Marketing agents

Qualification: 12th pass or with any Degree with basic English knowledge

+91 7051047227 +91 60065843

jkbranch@curativesurvey.com

AGE: 18 to 35 Years

URGENT REQUIREMENTS NMS

Duty Point: Toll Plaza, 5 Star Hotel, Hospital, Powerplant,

Required: Security Supervisor, Head Guard, Security Guard, and Housekeeping Staff

Documents: 8th, 10th, 12th, BA

Location: Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gujarat.

Salary:- (18000 to 22000)+PF, ESI, BONUS, Food+Accmo, Salary increment

100% Job Gurantee

Address:- NMS. Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300

REQUIRED

Experienced Counter Salesman, Accountant for Shop, Office Assistant, Packing Boys

At Miran Sahib

9906082213/ 7889491876

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Work From Home

A big opportunity to work from home provided by REAL TRADES for all unemployed Students/ Housewives/Defence personel/Retired Persons.

Earn 20,000-25,000+ monthly by installing COTTON WICK MACHINERY at your home.

DISPOSABLE MACHINE also available for higher income. PERSON MAN/WOMAN REQD FOR SALES TEAM ON INCENTIVE/SALARY BASED

CONTACT NO. 9419110476, 9596202336, 9906268289

Add:- 72 first floor Rani Talab Digiana Jammu

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com

MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224

REQUIREMENT

1 One Person Required for Godown Purpose

(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)

2 One person Required for Computer Operator

Salary -7500-8500

Add: Arora LifeSciences

Plot no-108, yard-6 Transport Nagar

Narwal Jammu.

Mob-9086013196

JOB OFFER

Candidate with ANM/GNM/Dip Pharma qualification – Male

Front Office Executives – Male/Female

Multipurpose worker with driving skill – Male

For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 8587962237