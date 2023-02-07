EMPLOYMENT (07-02-2023)

URGENT JOB VACANCY
Company name: Curative Survey
PART TIME/ FULL TIME
FRESHERS ARE WELCOMED
Office assistance, Executives, Marketing agents
Qualification: 12th pass or with any Degree with basic English knowledge
+91 7051047227 +91 60065843
jkbranch@curativesurvey.com
AGE: 18 to 35 Years
URGENT REQUIREMENTS NMS
Duty Point: Toll Plaza, 5 Star Hotel, Hospital, Powerplant,
Required: Security Supervisor, Head Guard, Security Guard, and Housekeeping Staff
Documents: 8th, 10th, 12th, BA
Location: Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gujarat.
Salary:- (18000 to 22000)+PF, ESI, BONUS, Food+Accmo, Salary increment
100% Job Gurantee
Address:- NMS. Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300
REQUIRED
Experienced Counter Salesman, Accountant for Shop, Office Assistant, Packing Boys
At Miran Sahib
9906082213/ 7889491876
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
Work From Home
A big opportunity to work from home provided by REAL TRADES for all unemployed Students/ Housewives/Defence personel/Retired Persons.
Earn 20,000-25,000+ monthly by installing COTTON WICK MACHINERY at your home.
DISPOSABLE MACHINE also available for higher income. PERSON MAN/WOMAN REQD FOR SALES TEAM ON INCENTIVE/SALARY BASED
CONTACT NO. 9419110476, 9596202336, 9906268289
Add:- 72 first floor Rani Talab Digiana Jammu
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferably with owned Scooty.
Salary Negotiable according to Experience.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail – hrsjk2014@gmail.com
MOBILE NO. 9419189485,9419193224
REQUIREMENT
1 One Person Required for Godown Purpose
(Packing, Loading, Dispatching)
2 One person Required for Computer Operator
Salary -7500-8500
Add: Arora LifeSciences
Plot no-108, yard-6 Transport Nagar
Narwal Jammu.
Mob-9086013196
JOB OFFER
Candidate with ANM/GNM/Dip Pharma qualification – Male
Front Office Executives – Male/Female
Multipurpose worker with driving skill – Male
For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 8587962237