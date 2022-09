EMPLOYMENT (06-09-2022)

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

WHO CAN WORK –

18 YEAR & ABOVE

EMPLOYEES/ RETIRED PERSONS/ HOUSE WIFE / BUSINESSMAN STUDENT/PROFESSIONAL

CONTACT NO.: 6006604574

WE ARE HIRING

MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR JAMMU

* SHOULD BE WELL VERSE WITH LAB MARKETING FUNCTION

* MEETING WITH DOCTORS AND SELLING THEM SERVICES.

* GENERATING REVENUE FOR THE COMPANY.

* TO MAKE COLLECTION CENTRE ACROSS JAMMU

* BEST SALARY WITH INCENTIVES.

* EMAIL US YOUR CV ON

MAXLABJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CALL US: 8899686999

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (I) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT AT BARI BRAHMANA & JAMMU

1. SECURITY SUPERVISOR – SALARY – 17, 300/- (IN HAND).

2. SECURITY GUARD – SALARY – 10,800/- (IN HAND).

ELIGIBILITY: CIVILIAN: 10TH PASS OR EX-SERVICEMEN.

OTHER BENEFITS:-

* PF (EMPLOYEE+EMPLOYER) = 810+810 = 1620.

* ESIC BENEFIT: EMPLOYEE + FAMILY MEMBER.

* CASUAL LEAVE : 12.

* EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION OF 1 YEAR).

* DIWALI BONUS: AT THE TIME OF DIWALI – AS PER RULE.

* GRATUITY: AFTER 5 YEARS.

* ACCIDENTAL INSURANCE: 3 LAKHS APPROX.

* DEATH INSURANCE AMOUNT: 3 LAKHS APPROX.

ADDRESS: 1ST FLOOR, GURMUKH COMPLEX,

NEAR SBI, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, KALUCHAK,

JAMMU, J&K – 180010

CONTACT NO: 7006443997

PART TIME JOB

WE PROVIDE A GOOD OPPORTUNITY WHICH IS HOME BASED FOR FURTHER DETAILS CALL US ON 9906588544

QUICK N HOST

TALAB-TILLO, JAMMU

REQUIRED: OFFICE EXECUTIVE – FEMALE ONLY

QUALIFICATION: 12TH OR GRADUATE

SALARY: 10,000/-

WHATSAPP RESUME @ 9596952123

WONDER HOMZ

WE ARE HIRING !

MANAGER: SALES -1

PREF MBA WITH MIN EXP OF 2 YRS IN SALES/MARKETING. SAL: 30K-100K

SALES EXECEUTIVES: 2

PREF GRADUATE WITH EXP IN SALES/MARKETING MUST OWN A BIKE.

EARNING POTENTIAL: 15K-30K

CALL 9796-6-77749

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A SALESMAN WITH MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

CALL AT: 7780938592

REQUIRED

*ONE MALE TAILOR FOR WHOLESALE WORK, SHOULD BE EXPERT IN STITCHING TILLA AND DABKA EMBROIDERY WORK CONTACT 6006974955

REQUIREMENT

01- MANAGER OFFICE MANAGEMENT- MBA OR MCA

02- MANAGER CREDIT- MBA

03- MANAGER CREDIT- EX MANAGER FROM NATIONALIZED BANK

04- MANAGER CREDIT-PASS 10+2+3+THREE YEARS EXPERIENCE

05- MANAGER SALES-PASS 10+2+3+TWO YEARS SALES EXPERIENCE

06- JR. MANAGER 10+2+3

MANAGER-HC

DEVCAPITAL

EMAIL DEVCAPITAL02@GMAIL.COM

MB. 9086287989

NEW BLOOMING BUDS

PUBLIC SCHOOL

HAKKAL, NEAR SITA GRAND RESORTS

PRE-NURSERY TO 10TH

REQUIRED STAFF

1) MATHS – TGT – 1 POST

2) ENGLISH – TGT – 1 POST

3) HINDI – TGT – 1 POST

4) NURSERY TRAINED – 2 POST

TEACHER

5) KINDERGARTEN H.M. FOR SHEMROCK

SEND YOUR RESUME ON

WHATSAPP NO. 9419135465

VACANCY

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

(MUST HAVE SALES EXPERIENCE)

JOB LOCATION:

KUNJWANI, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING:

10 AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 8899700777

URGENTLY REQUIRED

CIVIL ENGG DIP/ DEGREE (5 NO) 10K TO 15K

ELECTRICAL/ MECHANICAL DIP (10 NO) 10K

GNM / MEDICAL ASSISTANT (10 NO) 10K

GRADUATES/POST GRADUATES (10 NO) 12K TO 18K

ADMISSIONS OPEN REGULAR/ CORRESPONDENCE

D.PHARMA, B.PHARMA, B.TECH, M.TECH, MBA ALL COURSES

GANDHI NAGAR MOB. 7051531025

REQUIRED

PETROL PUMP

MANAGER AT JAMMU MUST HAVING

A KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER

MOB. 7006441048

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER TEACHERS HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF DTP (PHOTOSHOP, COREL DRAW, PAGE MAKER).

2. BASIC COMPUTER TEACHER.

3. STENOGRAPHY TEACHER.

4. TALLY BUSY TEACHER.

CONTACT: AKSHAR/ DOEACC COMPUTER CENTRE

OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE

CANAL ROAD, JAMMU

PH: 7006509070, 7006742354

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FIELD BOY MARKETING AND FEMALE FOR OFFICE WORK HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER FOR OFFICE IN SAINIK COLONY.

CONTACT 9419193252

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

HR MANAGER FOR A REPUTED DOCTOR’S CLINIC IN

GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT: 8587962237

TINY TOTS SCHOOL

193, RESIDENCY ROAD.

PH. 9419797770

WANTED STAFF

1. SCIENCE TEACHER (PREFERABLY

WITH MATHS)

FOR CLASSES UPTO 10TH

2. FEMALE TEACHER FOR KINDERGARTEN

AND JUNIOR CLASSES

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON

5TH & 6TH SEPTEMBER

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) HR MANAGER – 5.5 LAKH P.A.

2) SUPERVISOR – INDUSTRY/TELECOM

3) NETWORK ENGINEER – PVT. LTD.

4) ACCOUNT MANAGER – INDUSTRY / PVT. LTD.

5) STORE MANAGER – INDUSTRY / LTD.

6) RELATIONSHIP MANAGER – BANK

7) CO-ORDINATOR / COUNSELLOR / TELECALLER’S

8) SECURITY MANAGER / DRIVER

9) TEAM LEADER’S – (BPO) / DATA ENTRY OPERATOR

CONTACT : BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS: H.NO. 669, SEC-C, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

MOBILE :9796733175, 9682601135

EMAIL : BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

1. TELLYCALLER. RECEPTIONIST. COUNSELLOR.

2. SALESMAN. COORDINATOR. OFFICE INCHARGE

3. ACCOUNTANT. COMPUTER OPERATOR. STORE INCHARGE

4 HOTELS & RESTURANT STAFF ACCOMMODATION PROVIDE FRESHER & EXP

5. SECURTY GUARD. DRIVER. MARKETING BOYS. HELPER.

6. WHOLESALER AGENCY 10 BOYS. SALES MAN

CALL 6006796637

INTERVIEW 5 SEP TO 7 SEP

8TH PASS 10TH PASS 12TH PASS & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY