EMPLOYMENT (05-12-2022)

“FEMALE HELPER URGENTLY REQUIRED”

” ONE FEMALE HELPER REQUIRED FOR HOME WORK IN GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO JAMMU ”

1.SALARY=RS14000+ADDITIONAL PERKS

2.TIMINGS = FROM 10:00AM TO 6:00 PM

3. HARD WORKING AND WELL MANNERED

4. MUST DO ALL WORK GIVEN

5. PREFERRED NEAR GOLE PULI TALAB TILLO JAMMU

” CALL FOR INTERVIEW ON 9419203350″….

VACANCY

PERSONS REQUIRED AS

PHOTOCOPY ASSISTANT

AT DISTRICT COURT

SALARY : 7000+

WORKING TIMINGS :

9:30 AM-5.00 PM (WINTERS)

8.30 AM- 4.00 PM (SUMMERS)

WALK IN AT 17/7 TRIKUTA NAGAR

CONTACT : 7006355722

START YOUR OWN FOOD BUSINESS

CONTACT TO START YOUR OWN CHAIN OF RESTUARANTS OR FRANCHISEE OUTLET, OPEN AIR CAFE, CLOUD KITCHEN, FOOD TRUCK, SMALL EATERY, COFFEE BAR, RESTART YOUR CLOSED RESTAURANT.

LOAN GUIDANCE AVAILABLE

PH. 8899-380-346

WANTED MALE FOR OFFICE ASSISTANT AT RAJEEV ELECTRONICS, R N BAZAR JAMMU HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE, SALARY NEGOTIABLE

MOB NO. 9419181577

9419762786

REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT – 1 NO.

HAVING EXPERIENCE OF GST/OTHER RELATED WORKS OF ACCOUNTANCY.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

2. SUPERVISOR FOR SITE WORK – 1 NO.

HAVING EXPERIENCE IN CONSTT, WORK/BLD. WORK. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

PLEASE CONTACT

MOB. NO. 9906213249

URGENT REQUIRED FACULTY

PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY

BIOLOGY, ENGLISH

MATHEMATICS, COMMERCE

UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECTS

URGENT REQUIRED URGENT REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

OFFICE BOY

SHINE INSTITUTION

EXCHANGE ROAD, JAMMU

CALL : + 91 7889747922

WANTED

WANTED A FEMALE MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR A DIAGNOSTIC U/S CLINIC IN GANDHI NAGAR WITH MARKETING SKILLS – BOTH.

SOCIAL NETWORKING & SALES

CONTACT : 7006000300

REQUIRED

1) REQUIRED OFFICE GIRL HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE.

2) REQUIRED OFFICE CUM DELIVERY BOY (LOCATION SARWAL).

7006575965, 7006611470

URGENTLY REQUIRED

3D VISUALIZER 20 K TO 25 K

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

10 K TO 13K

SHOWROOM SALES PERSON 10 K TO 13 K

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

NH 44, SARORE ADDA

BARI BRAHMANA

CONTACT NO. 8716036714

REQUIRED

TRAINEE SALES OFFICER/SALES OFFICER

(MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE)

HQ : DODA/RAJOURI, JAMMU, (ONE CANDIDATE FOR EACH HQ)

CRITERIA :

AT LEAST 6 MONTHS EXPERIENCE IN PHARMA

GRADUATION B. PHARMACY/B.SC

(MEDICAL/NON-MEDICAL) OR D-PHARMACY

INTERESTED CANDIDATE CAN SEND THEIR UPDATED RESUME TO:

SHAKEELMATH0123@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :

9419088774 (REGIONAL MANAGER)

9682360045 (AREA MANAGER)

JOB-JOB-JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED FIRM REQUIRES 240 BOYS/GIRLS FOR OFFICE STAFF IN JAMMU ALL DIST, JAMMU AND KASHMIR UT

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION

AND ABOVE

INCOME : 12500 TO 24500 (AS PER COP RULES)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN VISIT OFFICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTS

ADDRESS : 824- A LAST MORH GANDHI

NAGAR JAMMU

CONTACT: 9906029039, 9697256081

SHANGRILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL

SARWAL, JAMMU PH : 2572170, 2571802

E-MAIL: SHANGRILLAJMU@GMAIL.COM

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR MIDDLE CLASSES :

SUBJECT : ENGLISH LANGUAGE

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATION

WALK IN INTERVIEWS

09:00 AM TO 01.00 PM

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000

(HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH

APPLY : IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT = 15 VACANCIES

STAFF REQUIRED

1. TELLY CALLER GIRLS.20 ,FRESHER 10TH & 12TH PASS

2. RECEPTIONINT.5 GIRLS FRESHER/EXP

3. COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT.EXP.12TH PASS.

4. MALLS & SHOWROOM ,12TH PASS FRESHER..M/F.20 POST

5. SECURTY GUARD.HELPER.DRIVER.SALESMAN

6. HOTELS.& RESTURANT.STAFF.M/F FRESHER

7. YOUTBER EXPERIENCE M/F COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

JOB JAMMU 100% PLACEMENT

INTERVIEW MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY

APPOINTMENT CALL 9086193986

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) DOCTORS (GENERAL SURGEON, PAEDIATRICS AND MS GYNAE, RADIOLOGY)

2) CUSTOMER CARE MANAGER -(EXPERIENCE)

3) IELTS/PTE TRAINER(F/E)

4)CONTENT WRITER (F/E)

5) PROPERTY TAX SURVEY EXECUTIVE (F/E)

6) TELECALLERS/SALES EXECUTIVE (FRESHERS)

7)DATA ENTRY OPERATOR (FRESHERS)

8)SUPERVISOR -(F/E)

CONTACT

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICE

ADDRESS:-669 SECTOR -C SAINIK COLONY NEAR SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWADHI ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE NO:-9796733175,9686201135

EMAIL ID -BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM