EMPLOYMENT (05-07-2022)

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL,

RAJINDER VIHAR, RAYA MORH, PATTI

REQUIRES

1. ONE 2ND HAND 32 SEATERS BUS OF 2015 TO 2018 MODEL FOR USE AS ‘SCHOOL BUS’ IN FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL, RAJINDER VIHAR, RAYA MORH, VILLAGE-PATTI IMMEDIATELY.

2. INTERESTED PARTIES MAY PLEASE CONTACT OFFICER-IN-CHARGE (OIC) FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL RAJINDER VIHAR PATTI, RAYA MORH, VILLAGE- PATTI ALONGWITH RELEVANT DOCUMENTS OF VEHICLES VIZ ROUTE PERMIT, RC, SALE LETTER, INSURANCE ETC, PASSENGER TAX PAYMENT DOCUMENTS BY OR BEFORE 08 JULY 22 TO JKESL (WHO) DIGIANA (JAMMU).

3. PRICE NEGOTIABLE

4. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT ON MOBILE NOS:-

(A) 91495-64411

(B) 7006826248

(C) 9622215546

JOINT CHAIRMAN, FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL

RAJINDER VIHAR COLONY,

RAYA MORH, PATTI

JYOTI PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIJAYPUR

STAFF REQUIRED

1. LEC IN CHEMISTRY 01

2. LEC IN BIO SCIENCE-01

CONTACT ON OR BEFORE 08-07-22

C. NO. 97962-12058

OMKAR INSTITUTE

52/3 PRABHAT COLONY OPP.

PEER BABA (CHATHA)

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR

ICSE & CBSE CLASSES

TO TEACH CLASS 6TH TO 10TH

COME WITH PHOTOCOPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR INTERVIEW ON 2/7/2022-7/7/2022

CONTACT DETAILS – 9086582581

GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL

OPP GURUDWARA, BYEPASS ROAD, CHANNI RAMA, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHERS

KINDERGARTEN TEACHER 2 NO

PRIMARY TEACHER 1 NO

MATHS PGT /TGT 1 NO

SCIENCE TGT/PGT 1 NO

HINDI TGT/PGT 1 NO

INTERVIEW DATE: 5, 6, 7 AND 8 JULY.

CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE OF 5 YEARS AND ABOVE NEED TO APPLY.

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT

9419191872, 01912460576

SHANTI SWAROOP MEMORIAL

JAMMU PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION

SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

(1) BCA- 02

(2) M.SC (ZOOLOGY/BOTANY) -01

SEND YOUR RESUME ON SSMJPS1990@GMAIL.COM

FOR DETAILS CONTACT :

9419231999, 8825045494

REQUIRED STAFF

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGERS – 50 NO’S M/F

SALARY 18000 + INCENTIVES

7889462627

DAIL US

(A UNIT OF J&K GROUP)

STAFF REQUIREMENT

GODOWN HELPER

SALARY – RS. 8,000

TIMING – 10 AM TO 6 PM

AREA – CHANNI RAMA

CALL – 7889772774

VACANCY

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS

FOR KINDERGARTEN

ELIGIBILITY: AT LEAST GRADUATE WITH GOOD ACADEMIC BACKGROUND. FLUENCY IN ENGLISH SPEAKING.

CANDIDATES WITH TEACHING EXPERIENCE SHALL BE PREFERRED.

CONTACT: 9858179410

LOCATION: SHASTRI NAGAR

WANTED

REQUIRED SAFAI KARAMCHARI – 1 NO

AT PAYING GUEST (PG)

AT JANIPUR.

INTERESTED MAY

CONTACT: 7006417060

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD. -RECRUITMENT

1. OFFICE CO-ORDINATOR= NO. 3 (F) MBA WITH EXP.

2. TOUR AND TRAVEL CONSULTANT= NO.6 (F) GRADUATE AND RELEVANT EXP.

3. TELECALLER = NO. 9 (F) GRADUATE WITH EXP.

4. MARKETING EXECUTIVE NO. 50 (M/F) 12TH

5. OFFICE BOY(PEON) NO. 10 (MALE ONLY)

CONTACT NO./WHATSAPP NO:

8493094333, 9797323565

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL,

RAJINDER VIHAR, RAYA MORH, PATTI

REQUIRES

1.PTI TRAINED TEACHER IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION

2. LOCAL AREA CANDIDATE PREFERRED

3. CANDIDATES OTHER THAN LOCAL AREA CAN ALSO APPLY.

4. SALARY WITH EPF FACILITY

5.SEND RESUME/BIO DATA BY JULY 09 AT H NO. 1, DESHMESH NAGAR, DIGIANA, JAMMU (J&K)

6. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT ON MOBILE NOS.

(A) 91495-64411 (B) 7006826248 (C) 9622215548

JOINT CHAIRMAN

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL, RAJINDER VIHAR,

RAYA MORH, VILLAGE- PATTI

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

EMAIL: CRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOLCHAKB@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :- 0191-2535337, 8803760080

URGENTLY REQUIRED

VICE-PRINCIPAL : POST GRADUATE WITH B.ED DYNAMIC, ENERGETIC, HIGHLY MOTIVATED AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE 4-5 YEARS

PRT/TGT (MATHS) : RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER: RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER (MALE) : RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT AT JANIPUR BRANCH ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM

10 AM -1 PM WITH YOUR RESUME AND TWO COLORED PHOTOS

REQUIRED

MALE REQUIRED FOR TALLY DATA OPERATOR HAVING FULL KNOWLEDGE OF BANK ENTRY & BILLING OTHER RELATED WORK.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

OFFICE SITUATED AT DEELI KUNJWANI BYE PASS, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, JAMMU

DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

CONTACT DETAILS : 9086085859

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY CUM LIST DISTRIBUTOR IN JAMMU CITY

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION MATRIC WITH OWN TWO WHEELER

CONTACT NO.: 7051513344

URGENTLY REQUIRED

ABACUS AND PRESCHOOL TEACHERS FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL AT SHASTRI NAGAR. FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCE CAN APPLY.SEND YOUR RESUME AT

CHALKANDDUSTERSN@GMAIL.COM.

WALK-IN INTERVIEW ON TUE AND WED

(I.E 5TH AND 6TH OF JULY’22

AT 10:00 TO 12:30

CONTACT AT :7006142521/7780855895

REQUIRED

OFFICE BOY

FOR BAHU PLAZA

SALARY 8000

TIME: 9 TO 6 PM

CONTACT: 9419197781

JOB OPPORTUNITY

FRESHER STUDENTS CAN ALSO APPLY

1.TEACHERS PRIMARY CLASS & 8TH TO 12TH CLASS

2.RECEPTIONIST, COUNSELLOR, TELLY CALLER.

3 COMPUTER OPERATOR, SALESMAN, ACCOUNTANT.

4.HOTELS & RESTURANT STAFF & DRIVERS.PEON

5.LAB ASSISTANT, OFFICE ASSISTANT, HOSTESS

6.SECURTY GUARD, DELIVERY BOYS, PACKING BOYS

INTERVIEW CALL 6006796637

HURRY UP

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALESMAN/

HELPER FOR FOOTWEAR

SHOWROOM AT APSRA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

SALARY – 8000-12000 + INCENTIVES

CONTACT 9419183679

SINCE-1969

A.S.N HR. SEC. SCHOOL, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED

1. M.SC. (CHEMISTRY) B.ED – 01

2. M.SC (BOTANY/ZOOLOGY), B.ED – 01

3. M.SC (MATH); B.ED – 01

4. B.SC, B.ED (MALE) 02

5. OFFICE CLERK (MALE) – 02

6. PEON (FEMALE) – 02

(NOTE:- SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT:- 9419194773 / 9906118090

CHEMIST REQUIRED

QUALIFICATIONS : DIPLOMA IN DAIRY TECHNOLOGY OR BSC/MSC CHEMISTRY.

CONTACT : 9596707937

REQUIRED

A MANAGER REQUIRED WITH A MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 10 YEARS FOR MINT LEAF RESTAURANT, MARBLE MARKET JAMMU.

SALARY – NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT :-

9419197503