Widespread light to moderate rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Jul 5: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Tuesday predicted widespread light to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours which will break the current heat wave,” an official of the Met department said.

The weather remained hot and dry in the union territory during the last 24 hours.

Jammu had 26.6, Katra 24.4, Batote 21, Banihal 21.8 and Bhaderwah 20.5 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 20.8, Pahalgam 15.6 and Gulmarg 13 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh Region, Drass town had 13.3 and Leh 15.5 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)