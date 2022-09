EMPLOYMENT (04-09-2022)

JOBS@BANKING!

1.SALES PROMOTER(M/F)

SITTING & RETAILING

12TH/ GRADS HAVING SALES EXP IN BANKING/FINANCE OR OTHER SECTOR CAN APPLY

FIXED SALARY: 14K TO 18K +INC.

CREDIT CARDS SALES

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DRIVER IN NEW PLOTS AREA NEAR CITIZENS CO-OP BANK.

CONTACT: VINOD BHAGOTRA

M. NO. 6005748133, 9419132699

JOB OPENING

JOB OPENING FOR CONTENT WRITER

CONTACT US: 7006128452, 7006903255

JOB VACANCY

NUMERIC-LEGRAND ,A LEADING MNC IS LOOKING FOR MARKETING EXECUTIVES FOR SELLING ONLINE UPS (600VA-800KVA) IN J&K AND LADAKH UT’S.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE (INR 6LACS/PA).

EXPERIENCED WILL BE PREFERRED.

WALK IN INTERVIEW (1PM TO 5PM) AT

JK MACHINES

205 NORTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

9419112399

GSJ

SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

OFFERS JOB ORIENTED GOVT. CERTIFIED BASIC COMPUTER COURSES VALID FOR ALL SORTS OF GOVT JOBS WITH GOVT CERTIFIED DIPLOMA. INCLUDING BCC AND CCC COURSE. SPECIAL SPOKEN ENGLISH COURSE,ACCOUNTS TALLY AND BUSY.

ADMISSION STARTS NOW.

INTERESTED STUDENTS CAN CONTACT US AT 9419265746

ADDRESS : CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU,FOR EXACT ADDRESS DETAILS CONTACT (M):9419265746

WEBSITE: WWW. GSJSOFT.RF.GD

TRIKUTA CRICKET & FOOTBALL ACADEMY

RAILWAY GROUND, JAMMU

CRICKET AND FOOTBALL

COACHING CENTRE

FOR BOYS AND GIRLS

AGE GROUP 6-18 YEARS

FOR DETAILS CONTACT

8825053761/9419210903

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A FEMALE OFFICE ASSISTANT FOR COMPUTER DATA ENTRY. LOCATION: SHASTRI NAGAR. SALARY 8000. MINIMUM QUALIFICATION: PURSUING GRADUATION. CALL 9086031255

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

CHAK BHALWAL JAMMU

EMAIL: CRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOLCHAKBHALWA@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 0191-2535337, 4019424/8803760080

WALK IN INTERVIEW

SECURITY GUARD- MATRIC PASS

(MARRIED PERSON WITH FAMILY FREE

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDED)

VISIT AT JANIPUR BRANCH ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 10 AM – 2PM WITH ID PROOF AND TWO

COLORED PHOTOS

VACANCY

REQUIRED TWO EMPLOYEES FOR A ELECTRICAL SHOP WHO CAN RIDE TWO WHEELER AS WELL. SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE. (EXPERIENCED/FRESHER)

CONTACT ;

M/S KAPOOR AGENCIES

14 JDA SHOPPING COMPLEX

NEW PLOT JAMMU

(M) 6005343961

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A COMPUTER KNOWING M/F FOR A FINANCIAL CONSULTANT FIRM AT SHASTRI NAGAR. TIMING 10.30AM TO 6 PM.SALARY NEGOTIABLE. CONTACT DETAILS 9419198489,

SKSIT61@GMAIL.COM.

REQUIRED

RESERVATION MANAGER FOR HOTEL. HEAD OFFICE AT JAMMU. PERSON SHOULD BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH AND SHOULD HAVE GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF WORK WITH MINIMUM 2-3 YEARS WORK EXPERIENCE.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

ONLY INTERESTED CAN SEND THEIR CV AT

PORVIK3989@GMAIL.COM

NO. 7051426199

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.SENIOR ACCOUNTANT 1 POST

2.ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT 2 POST

ELIGIBILITY FOR SENIOR ACCOUNTANT:

* GRADUATE IN COMMERCE WITH 4 TO 6 YRS EXPERIENCE HAVING WORKED IN TRADING BUSINESS.

ELIGIBILITY FOR ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT:

* GRADUATE IN COMMERCE WITH 2 TO 3 YRS EXPERIENCE HAVING WORKED IN TRADING BUSINESS.

CONTACT:

MESSERS DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL CORP.

ADDRESS: NEAR FCI GODOWN SARORE JAMMU

EMAIL ID: DBMCJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

MOB NO:- 7883537483

STAFF REQUIRED

PHARMACIST/ ANM/GNM – 2 POST

(DIPLOMA )

(SAMBA & JAMMU)

WALK IN INTERVIEW WITH COMPLETE

BIO DATA ON 05TH SEP 2022

J&K SOCIETY FOR THE PROMOTION OF YOUTH & MASSESS

OFFICE ADDRESS.: H.NO.102, SARWAL , MANDIR MORH. OPP RIDHI MEDICOS, JAMMU

PH:9596750390, 9906388111

CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI PRE SCHOOL, UPPER ROOP NAGAR

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE MANAGEMENT PURPOSE, HAVING FLUENCY IN ENGLISH AND CONVINCING POWER, WHO CAN MAINTAIN RECORDS AND GOOD IN TELE CALLS.

SALARY: 8000+

CONTACT NO.: 9541087798, 9419211786

PERSONAL TRAINER REQUIRED

PERSONAL TRAINER REQUIRED FOR A BOY IN CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU 1 TO 2 HRS CLASS NEEDED IN MORNING. FEES NEGOTIABLE. CARDIO AND WEIGHT TRAINING.

INTERESTED PERSON MAY CONTACT AT

9796855559

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE / TELECALLING ( HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER) / CAMERAMAN

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL: 9999051719, 9419190432

REQUIRED

REQUIRED COOK FOR TANDOOR/ NON VEG. ITEMS AT DIGIANA CAMP, JAMMU.

CALL AT: 9419139978

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE ACADEMIC COUNSELOR

MUST HAVE GOOD ACADEMIC

QUALIFICATIONS

FLUENT IN ENGLISH

REQUIRED RECEPTIONIST AND MARKETING STAFF WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE.

8082666148

AK STUDY VISA

KATHUA

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. BUSY OPERATOR – 1 NO. (SALARY 9-15K)

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE WITH 2 WHEELER AND LAPTOP – 1 NO. (SALARY 9-15K)

3. COMPUTER OPERATOR – 3 NO.

JAY KAY LAW REPORTER

NEAR REHARI CHUNGI

MOB. 7006201345

VACANCY

REQUIRED STAFF FOR REPUTED SECURITY AGENCY

FIELD BOY : 02 NO’S

(FOR JAMMU AREA)

(MUST HAVE OWN CONVEYANCE)

GOOD SALARY + TA

AGE BAR : 18 YRS – 35 YRS

CONTACT US: 9086561940, 7006395388

REQUIRED (M)

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR & HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS KNOWING BUSY (FULL TIME)

EXP BETWEEN: (6 MONTHS TO 1 YR)

CONTACT: 9419246006

CANAL ROAD (NEAR MAHAJAN SWEET) SHOP

GLOBAL AGENCIES

SANFORT PRE-SCHOOL

SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRES STAFF -3 IN NOS

EFFICIENT AND WELL VERSED

SALARY NO BAR FOR EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE

COME IN THE OFFICE BETWEEN 9 AM TO 1PM ALONG WITH RESUME.

320-A, SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU.

OPP. GOVT GIRLS HSS

CALL AT : 9796046468,

7006506673, 700680078

R.N. TAGORE HR. SEC. SCHOOL

SEC-8, NANAK NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRES STAFF

1. M.A. SOCIOLOGY FOR TEACHING 9TH, 10TH, 11TH AND 12TH

2. PROFESSIONAL TYPIST FOR TYPING NOTES.

COME IN THE OFFICE ALONG WITH YOUR RESUME.

CALL AT 9796046468, 7006506673

TEACHERS REQUIRED

TEACHER REQUIRED IN TEACHING INSTITUTE AT KARYANI TALAB NARWAL BALA.

CONTACT NO. 7051138639

REQUIRED

1 SALES COUNTER BOY

1 ACCOUNTANT OR SALES BILLING GIRL

FOR ACCESSORIES SHOP AT JEWEL

SEND ME WHAT’SAPP MESSAGE ONLY

9469860373

NO CALLS PLEASE