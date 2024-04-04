EMPLOYMENT (04-04-2024)

Urgently Required Staff
1. Office Billing Operator, Computer Operator, Godown Incharge
2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Floor Executive Telecaller
3. Sales Executive, Field Executive, Personal Assistant, Manager
4. Security Guard, Driver, Helper, ola Riders, Helper
5. Counselor, Video Editor Presentation Girl, Teaching Staff
Fresher and experience both apply
Contact 9055356488, 8082375454
Thursday to Saturday between 9 am to 5 pm
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & Graduate apply
REQUIRED
* Gynaecologist – Two hours twice a week in evening (Proposed 05 – 07 pm)
* Physiotherapist – Five days a week (Monday to Friday) from 09-11 am
* Experience: Minimum 5 years
* Honorarium: Rs 15,000/- for Gynaecologist & Rs 12,000/- for Physiotherapist
* Last Date to Apply with complete details – 07 April 2024
Contact No: 8880305438
Kids kudos public school
Lower Shiv Nagar
(near Govt, Women
Polytechnic College)
behind A,G office
Required Math and Science Teacher for middle classes
Contact at below number from 9:00 am to 2:00 noon, 9682327957
Urgent Requirement
Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur
Ward No. 13, Vijaypur (opp. Park), District Samba J&K
School Coordinator for kindergarten and junior wing, (Require only Female)
Experience minimum 2 years
Female Teacher -4 (Primary wing), Freshers can also apply
Female Teacher-4 (Kindergarten)
Pick and Drop Facility is available
Connect immediately: 9796733777;7889636533
Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Sales Manager- Salary: 15000/-to 20000/- + Incentive (03 ) Male
Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01 Female
Godown Incharge: Salary-12000/- to 16000/- 01(M)
Driver Salary: 12000/+ to15000/- 01 Male
Office Helper: Salary 7000 to 10000 /- 01 (M)
Contact M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.
9541820980, 9906340600
Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com
Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
REQUIRED
Gatekeeper for a playway School at Trikuta Nagar
Timing 8 am to 4 pm
Contact on
Mobile No: 9419187958
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY
Requirement
1. Counselor (Jammu & Amritsar)
2. Marketing Executive
3. Tellecaller (attractive salaries and incentives)
4. Video Editor (for Jammu)
5. Office Boy
For more info please call:
7889540381
NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION
(experienced) /N.T.T
TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE
PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience
Dance and Art Teacher
Salary negotiable
Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361
Submit your resume before 6th of April
Receptionist Required
with good knowledge in Computer at
K K Resorts
Contact
8717063333
Staff Required for Ayurvedic Wellness Centre
(1) Ayurvedic Doctor (BAMS)
(2) Naturopathy Doctor (BYNS)
(3) Male Therapist
(4) Female Therapist
(5) Computer Operator
(6) Content Creator
Send your resume at
holistichealing83@gmail.com
or What’sapp at 7006266356
URGENT REQUIREMENT
* Hospitality Trainers (3 Posts), Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Hospitality Management/ Tourism/ Hotel Management.
* IT Trainer – 1 Post, Qualification: MCA/BCA/A-Level
* Soft Skill Trainer – 1 Post, Qualification: MBA/Graduate with good communication skills.
* Receptionist cum Counsilor – 1 Post, Qualification: Graduate.
Note: Experienced candidates in relevant field will be given more preference.
Address: R S Pura Near Jatt Sabha Ward No.6, Jammu.
Contact us: Ph: 8825056567
Send resume @ officialswale@gmail.com
Company Name, Swale IT & Skill Pvt Ltd.
Walk in Interview, Date: 04-04-2024 to 05-04-2024
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana
Required:
Urdu Teacher
Chemistry Teacher
Physics Teacher
Contact: 9107038382, 7006716510
WANTED
Cook & Cleaner for Home
Salary Negotiable
Ph: 8899733100
HIRING NOW
Accountant
Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)
Excel knowledge mandatory
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 9711288823, 9796231333
REQUIRED
Male Helper/Maid for domestic services at home. He should able to cook food for one member of family, cleanness and driving of two wheelers and four wheelers is must.
Care taker knowledge required
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 7006591450
REQUIRED
URGENTLY
Drivers – 10 No’s
Contact No: 9419199848, 9055510041
Email resume at:
info@cabkaro.co
Unique International Public School Gadi Garh opp. Karan Bagh, Jammu
REQUIRED
1. Accountant – 2 Nos.
2. Bus Drivers – 2 Nos
3. Bus Helpers- 4 Nos
Contact :- 9906038788,
8082844615