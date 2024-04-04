EMPLOYMENT (04-04-2024)

Urgently Required Staff

1. Office Billing Operator, Computer Operator, Godown Incharge

2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Floor Executive Telecaller

3. Sales Executive, Field Executive, Personal Assistant, Manager

4. Security Guard, Driver, Helper, ola Riders, Helper

5. Counselor, Video Editor Presentation Girl, Teaching Staff

Fresher and experience both apply

Contact 9055356488, 8082375454

Thursday to Saturday between 9 am to 5 pm

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & Graduate apply

REQUIRED

* Gynaecologist – Two hours twice a week in evening (Proposed 05 – 07 pm)

* Physiotherapist – Five days a week (Monday to Friday) from 09-11 am

* Experience: Minimum 5 years

* Honorarium: Rs 15,000/- for Gynaecologist & Rs 12,000/- for Physiotherapist

* Last Date to Apply with complete details – 07 April 2024

Contact No: 8880305438

Kids kudos public school

Lower Shiv Nagar

(near Govt, Women

Polytechnic College)

behind A,G office

Required Math and Science Teacher for middle classes

Contact at below number from 9:00 am to 2:00 noon, 9682327957

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur

Ward No. 13, Vijaypur (opp. Park), District Samba J&K

School Coordinator for kindergarten and junior wing, (Require only Female)

Experience minimum 2 years

Female Teacher -4 (Primary wing), Freshers can also apply

Female Teacher-4 (Kindergarten)

Pick and Drop Facility is available

Connect immediately: 9796733777;7889636533

Also share CV: kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Sales Manager- Salary: 15000/-to 20000/- + Incentive (03 ) Male

Sales Coordinator: Salary-10000 to 15000/- 01 Female

Godown Incharge: Salary-12000/- to 16000/- 01(M)

Driver Salary: 12000/+ to15000/- 01 Male

Office Helper: Salary 7000 to 10000 /- 01 (M)

Contact M/S Guru Kripa Trading Co.

9541820980, 9906340600

Mail id: gurukripasteeljmu@gmail.com

Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

REQUIRED

Gatekeeper for a playway School at Trikuta Nagar

Timing 8 am to 4 pm

Contact on

Mobile No: 9419187958

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY

Requirement

1. Counselor (Jammu & Amritsar)

2. Marketing Executive

3. Tellecaller (attractive salaries and incentives)

4. Video Editor (for Jammu)

5. Office Boy

For more info please call:

7889540381

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION

(experienced) /N.T.T

TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE

PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience

Dance and Art Teacher

Salary negotiable

Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361

Submit your resume before 6th of April

Receptionist Required

with good knowledge in Computer at

K K Resorts

Contact

8717063333

Staff Required for Ayurvedic Wellness Centre

(1) Ayurvedic Doctor (BAMS)

(2) Naturopathy Doctor (BYNS)

(3) Male Therapist

(4) Female Therapist

(5) Computer Operator

(6) Content Creator

Send your resume at

holistichealing83@gmail.com

or What’sapp at 7006266356

URGENT REQUIREMENT

* Hospitality Trainers (3 Posts), Qualification: Degree/Diploma in Hospitality Management/ Tourism/ Hotel Management.

* IT Trainer – 1 Post, Qualification: MCA/BCA/A-Level

* Soft Skill Trainer – 1 Post, Qualification: MBA/Graduate with good communication skills.

* Receptionist cum Counsilor – 1 Post, Qualification: Graduate.

Note: Experienced candidates in relevant field will be given more preference.

Address: R S Pura Near Jatt Sabha Ward No.6, Jammu.

Contact us: Ph: 8825056567

Send resume @ officialswale@gmail.com

Company Name, Swale IT & Skill Pvt Ltd.

Walk in Interview, Date: 04-04-2024 to 05-04-2024

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required:

Urdu Teacher

Chemistry Teacher

Physics Teacher

Contact: 9107038382, 7006716510

WANTED

Cook & Cleaner for Home

Salary Negotiable

Ph: 8899733100

HIRING NOW

Accountant

Location – Sainik Colony (Jammu)

Excel knowledge mandatory

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 9711288823, 9796231333

REQUIRED

Male Helper/Maid for domestic services at home. He should able to cook food for one member of family, cleanness and driving of two wheelers and four wheelers is must.

Care taker knowledge required

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 7006591450

REQUIRED

URGENTLY

Drivers – 10 No’s

Contact No: 9419199848, 9055510041

Email resume at:

info@cabkaro.co

Unique International Public School Gadi Garh opp. Karan Bagh, Jammu

REQUIRED

1. Accountant – 2 Nos.

2. Bus Drivers – 2 Nos

3. Bus Helpers- 4 Nos

Contact :- 9906038788,

8082844615