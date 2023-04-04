EMPLOYMENT (04-04-2023)

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED
Eng Tr. – MA English
Administrator – MA/M.Sc. B.Ed. with experience
Lecturer – Phy/Chem/Bio
Science Tr. – B.Sc./M.Sc.
Urdu Tr. – MA Urdu
Gateman – 1
Comp Tr. – BCA/MCA
Interview date: 5,6,7,8th April
Time: 10 AM to 1 PM.
Ph. 7298107471, 8492012304
Teachers Required
Science and Maths
Trained Graduate Teacher (B.Sc and B.Ed)
Pre Primary Teacher
Any Graduate Degree
Computer
Well versed in MS Officer, Busy and Tally
(BCA , B.Sc or Diploma in Computer Application)
INTERVIEW:- 11:00 to 12:00
Date:- 04/04 to 06/04/2023
at National Highway 1A, BSSK High School Kalu Chak, Jammu
Contact us 9419108197, 9419181814
SILVER KIDS PRE SCHOOL
REQUIRED
TEACHERS
For Kindergarten School
(Minimum 6 months,
experience)
212/1, Sanjay Nagar near Life Scan Nursing Home, Jammu
Contact : 9906027800
Email Id: silverkidsinfo@gmail.com
Vacancy
1. Admin & Accounts Officer 1 No Rs. 20000/- PM CTC (Graduate with Knowledge of Tally & MS Office with Relevant Experience)
2. Education Facilitator (Female) 1 No Rs. 13000 PM CTC (Preferably Graduate with Computer Knowledge)
Walk in Interview
on 07-04-2023 from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm at
National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu (J&K) -180018
For query Contact: 9149472155,
For Details visit www.ndf.net.in
QUICK n HOST
(Talab-Tillo)
Required : Office Assistant
Qualification : 12th or Graduate
Salary : 10,000/-
Timing : 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
Send Resume
@ 9596952123
DRIVER NEEDED
Driver needed for light goods carrying vehicle (Tata auto).
Driving licence must.
Graduate preferred,
salary negotiable.
Contact: 9796239294, 9915756026
TEACHERS REQUIRED
LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING SCHOOL, HARI SINGH GHARAT, SHAMACHAK, JAMMU
REQUIRES ENGLISH, MATHS AND COMPUTER TEACHERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 6-04-23
AT 11:00 A.M.
Mob. 7006101044, 9796441111
REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE (SATWARI/CHANNI)
* Science – 9th/10th – Female – 05 Nos.
(Salary – 8000 to 10,000) Time 3.30 to 7.30 pm
* Social Study / English – 9th/10th – Female – 05 Nos.
(Salary – 8000 to 10,000) Time 3.30 to 7.30 pm
* Physics / Chemistry – 11th / 12th – M/F – 03 No. for 2 hours only (12000 to 15000)
* Office Work – Male / Female – 03 NO
Computer knowing and Min. Qualification – Graduation
Time – 10.00 am to 7 pm (Salary 10,000)
Contact – 7889715827
Send your Resume Whatsapp No. 6006734561
Required
fulltime
DRIVER for Rehari
Salary Rs.10000
Ph. 9419018505
Required
Sales representative
for Plywood and Hardware Showroom
Contact No.: 9419899999, 9419633333
Required Home Tutor
Required Experienced (min 5 years) male HOME TUTOR for my son for class 10th (State Board). The teacher should speak English fluently and well command in Mathematics.
Qualification – M.Sc
Contact – 9797374757
JOB VACANCY !!
Male Preferably, Accounts Knowledge,
MS-Office Skilled, Good communication.
Age – 21-30 Yrs
Salary – Rs.10,000 ++
Work Timings – 10 A.M to 6 PM
Work Location – Near Indira Chowk, Jammu
Industry – PETROLEUM,
TRANSPORT, TRAVEL
M : 9419192776
CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI
PRE SCHOOL
ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Urgent Required class teacher for Playway school. Candidates should have fluency in English and good teaching experience. Freshers can also apply.Please send your CV to cmpsjmu@gmail.com
Contact – 9541087798
Need Pharmacist
Urgently required a Pharmacist with a pleasing nature.
Salary negotiable
Contact :
9797430460
REQUIRED
A LADIES TAILOR/
SALES GIRL FOR A BOUTIQUE AT PATOLI MANGOTRIAN, SUBASH NAGAR JAMMU.
CONTACT : 9906092909