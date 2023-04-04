EMPLOYMENT (04-04-2023)

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

Eng Tr. – MA English

Administrator – MA/M.Sc. B.Ed. with experience

Lecturer – Phy/Chem/Bio

Science Tr. – B.Sc./M.Sc.

Urdu Tr. – MA Urdu

Gateman – 1

Comp Tr. – BCA/MCA

Interview date: 5,6,7,8th April

Time: 10 AM to 1 PM.

Ph. 7298107471, 8492012304

Teachers Required

Science and Maths

Trained Graduate Teacher (B.Sc and B.Ed)

Pre Primary Teacher

Any Graduate Degree

Computer

Well versed in MS Officer, Busy and Tally

(BCA , B.Sc or Diploma in Computer Application)

INTERVIEW:- 11:00 to 12:00

Date:- 04/04 to 06/04/2023

at National Highway 1A, BSSK High School Kalu Chak, Jammu

Contact us 9419108197, 9419181814

SILVER KIDS PRE SCHOOL

REQUIRED

TEACHERS

For Kindergarten School

(Minimum 6 months,

experience)

212/1, Sanjay Nagar near Life Scan Nursing Home, Jammu

Contact : 9906027800

Email Id: silverkidsinfo@gmail.com

Vacancy

1. Admin & Accounts Officer 1 No Rs. 20000/- PM CTC (Graduate with Knowledge of Tally & MS Office with Relevant Experience)

2. Education Facilitator (Female) 1 No Rs. 13000 PM CTC (Preferably Graduate with Computer Knowledge)

Walk in Interview

on 07-04-2023 from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm at

National Development Foundation, Udheywala, Jammu (J&K) -180018

For query Contact: 9149472155,

For Details visit www.ndf.net.in

QUICK n HOST

(Talab-Tillo)

Required : Office Assistant

Qualification : 12th or Graduate

Salary : 10,000/-

Timing : 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Send Resume

@ 9596952123

DRIVER NEEDED

Driver needed for light goods carrying vehicle (Tata auto).

Driving licence must.

Graduate preferred,

salary negotiable.

Contact: 9796239294, 9915756026

TEACHERS REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA DAY BOARDING SCHOOL, HARI SINGH GHARAT, SHAMACHAK, JAMMU

REQUIRES ENGLISH, MATHS AND COMPUTER TEACHERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ON 6-04-23

AT 11:00 A.M.

Mob. 7006101044, 9796441111

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE (SATWARI/CHANNI)

* Science – 9th/10th – Female – 05 Nos.

(Salary – 8000 to 10,000) Time 3.30 to 7.30 pm

* Social Study / English – 9th/10th – Female – 05 Nos.

(Salary – 8000 to 10,000) Time 3.30 to 7.30 pm

* Physics / Chemistry – 11th / 12th – M/F – 03 No. for 2 hours only (12000 to 15000)

* Office Work – Male / Female – 03 NO

Computer knowing and Min. Qualification – Graduation

Time – 10.00 am to 7 pm (Salary 10,000)

Contact – 7889715827

Send your Resume Whatsapp No. 6006734561

Required

fulltime

DRIVER for Rehari

Salary Rs.10000

Ph. 9419018505

Required

Sales representative

for Plywood and Hardware Showroom

Contact No.: 9419899999, 9419633333

Required Home Tutor

Required Experienced (min 5 years) male HOME TUTOR for my son for class 10th (State Board). The teacher should speak English fluently and well command in Mathematics.

Qualification – M.Sc

Contact – 9797374757

JOB VACANCY !!

Male Preferably, Accounts Knowledge,

MS-Office Skilled, Good communication.

Age – 21-30 Yrs

Salary – Rs.10,000 ++

Work Timings – 10 A.M to 6 PM

Work Location – Near Indira Chowk, Jammu

Industry – PETROLEUM,

TRANSPORT, TRAVEL

M : 9419192776

CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI

PRE SCHOOL

ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Urgent Required class teacher for Playway school. Candidates should have fluency in English and good teaching experience. Freshers can also apply.Please send your CV to cmpsjmu@gmail.com

Contact – 9541087798

Need Pharmacist

Urgently required a Pharmacist with a pleasing nature.

Salary negotiable

Contact :

9797430460

REQUIRED

A LADIES TAILOR/

SALES GIRL FOR A BOUTIQUE AT PATOLI MANGOTRIAN, SUBASH NAGAR JAMMU.

CONTACT : 9906092909