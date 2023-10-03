EMPLOYMENT (03-10-2023)

Required

Marketing Executive for Outstation Marketing. The candidate should be experienced & ready to travel Outstation. The knowledge of Electrical will be an added advantage.

Salary Negotiable.

M/S Classic Enterprises

Contact: 9858507832, 9107773330,

Email: classicjammu@gmail.com

Timing: 10 A.M to 4 P.M

Date: 3rd Oct, 4th Oct & 5th Oct

Vacancy

Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.

Person should be hard working

Contact between

2 PM – 5 PM

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Jammu

Urgently Required

Job Profile :

Photocopy Operator (3)

Preferable Male,

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 7006355722

Interview Timings :

12:00 PM onwards

At High Court, Jammu (J&K)

URGENT HIRING

Hiring a Salesman for a reputed hosiery brand at DSO Level

Personal conveyance is must and salary negotiable.

Also, hiring sales girl for retail store in Gandhi Nagar area.

Contact :

9906800014

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu

Requirement

1. Social Media Manager (for Jammu office)

2.Counselor (location: Amritsar)

3. Marketing Executive (Jammu/ Amritsar)

4. Telecaller (Jammu and Amritsar)

Attractive Salary and incentives

For more info please call at: 7889540381

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Assistant Manager

2. Computer Operator

3. Content writer for Media Cell

Qualification:- Graduation, Knowledge of Computer (Ms Word and Ms Excel), knowledge of Social Media and Skill in Content Writing.

Experinced candidates will be preferred.

Salary Negotiable

Walk in Interview with resume at Dogra Sadar Sabha Bhawan, Dogra Hall Jammu Near Zanana Park on 05-10-2023 (Thursday) at 10.00

Contact No: 0191-2543589, 94192-08983

E-Mail dograsadarsabha1904@gmail.com

Vacancy

Godown incharge – 1

MS Excel and Computer knowledge must

Own conveyance must

Location : Battal Balian, Udhampur

Contact at : 9419242222 between 10.00 to 1.00 pm

Urgently Required

1. Telly Caller, Receptionist, Sales man.

2. Computer Operator, Billing Operator, Sales girls

3. Driver, Office Assistant, Security Guard.

4. Sales Manager, Office Incharge, Accountant.

5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f.

Interview call

Tuesday to wednesday: 6006796637

100% job

UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Jobs Jobs Jobs

[Golden Opportunity for 8th pass and above]

1. Collection Executive No. 20 (M) 8th pass and above will be preferred and two wheeler must

2. Marketing Executive = No. 50 (M/F)- 8th pass and above

3. Office Peon = No.5 – Male

(Working hours: 9:30am to 6:30pm)

Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com

Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565

Required

Kashmir Caterers Requires

Sales Manager- experience 5 years in Hospitality & Catering sales

Store Incharge- fresher

Call: 94191-23005, 94192-21447

Akalpur Morh, Near Satish Furniture House Gajansoo Road, Jammu

Required Ielts and PTE Trainer

(Must be Experienced)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.

Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate

Landmark Immigration and Consultant

Gandhi Nagar Jammu: 7006866614