EMPLOYMENT (03-10-2023)

Required
Marketing Executive for Outstation Marketing. The candidate should be experienced & ready to travel Outstation. The knowledge of Electrical will be an added advantage.
Salary Negotiable.
M/S Classic Enterprises
Contact: 9858507832, 9107773330,
Email: classicjammu@gmail.com
Timing: 10 A.M to 4 P.M
Date: 3rd Oct, 4th Oct & 5th Oct
Vacancy
Salesman :- A male candidate required for furnishing showroom.
Person should be hard working
Contact between
2 PM – 5 PM
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Jammu
Urgently Required
Job Profile :
Photocopy Operator (3)
Preferable Male,
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 7006355722
Interview Timings :
12:00 PM onwards
At High Court, Jammu (J&K)
URGENT HIRING
Hiring a Salesman for a reputed hosiery brand at DSO Level
Personal conveyance is must and salary negotiable.
Also, hiring sales girl for retail store in Gandhi Nagar area.
Contact :
9906800014
Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu
Requirement
1. Social Media Manager (for Jammu office)
2.Counselor (location: Amritsar)
3. Marketing Executive (Jammu/ Amritsar)
4. Telecaller (Jammu and Amritsar)
Attractive Salary and incentives
For more info please call at: 7889540381
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Assistant Manager
2. Computer Operator
3. Content writer for Media Cell
Qualification:- Graduation, Knowledge of Computer (Ms Word and Ms Excel), knowledge of Social Media and Skill in Content Writing.
Experinced candidates will be preferred.
Salary Negotiable
Walk in Interview with resume at Dogra Sadar Sabha Bhawan, Dogra Hall Jammu Near Zanana Park on 05-10-2023 (Thursday) at 10.00
Contact No: 0191-2543589, 94192-08983
E-Mail dograsadarsabha1904@gmail.com
Vacancy
Godown incharge – 1
MS Excel and Computer knowledge must
Own conveyance must
Location : Battal Balian, Udhampur
Contact at : 9419242222 between 10.00 to 1.00 pm
Urgently Required
1. Telly Caller, Receptionist, Sales man.
2. Computer Operator, Billing Operator, Sales girls
3. Driver, Office Assistant, Security Guard.
4. Sales Manager, Office Incharge, Accountant.
5. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f.
Interview call
Tuesday to wednesday: 6006796637
100% job
UNIT 9 (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Jobs Jobs Jobs
[Golden Opportunity for 8th pass and above]
1. Collection Executive No. 20 (M) 8th pass and above will be preferred and two wheeler must
2. Marketing Executive = No. 50 (M/F)- 8th pass and above
3. Office Peon = No.5 – Male
(Working hours: 9:30am to 6:30pm)
Mail ur CV to : unittravel9@gmail.com
Call/WhatsApp us: 9797803565/9797323565
Required
Kashmir Caterers Requires
Sales Manager- experience 5 years in Hospitality & Catering sales
Store Incharge- fresher
Call: 94191-23005, 94192-21447
Akalpur Morh, Near Satish Furniture House Gajansoo Road, Jammu
Required Ielts and PTE Trainer
(Must be Experienced)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.
Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate
Landmark Immigration and Consultant
Gandhi Nagar Jammu: 7006866614