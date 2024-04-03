EMPLOYMENT (03-04-2024)

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION
(experienced) /N.T.T
TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE
PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience
Dance and Art Teacher
Salary negotiable
Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361
Submit your resume before 6th of April
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Driving Instructors – 2
For Driving Institute in Janipur & Roop Nagar Area
Good Salary and Incentives
Contact No: 95962-08378
94191-98378
REQUIRED
1. Office coordinator(F): Graduate candidate with experience of 2-3 years in handling office works,excellent basic computer know how and telecalling.
2. Godown Incharge(M): Graduate Ex- servicemen(age 35-45years old) having knowledge of material handling of automobiles/ machineries/ electrical stores.
Contact : Hitech Motors, Gulab Singh Road, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jammu.
M: 9797055676
STAFF REQUIRED
* Maths Tr- M.Sc Maths
* Hindi Tr- MA Hindi
* Comp Tr – BCA
* Science Tr – B.Sc, B.Ed.
* Art & Craft – 1
* SST – MA History
ACS Jammu (Bantalab)
Date: 3rd, 4th, 5th April, 2024
Time: 10 AM to 1 PM
Ph: 7298107471, 8492012304
Required
Required a Geography Teacher for 11th & 12th & a General Line Teacher upto 8th class for Institute in Paloura.
Contact :
9858110806
9086217027
WE ARE HIRING !
Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)
Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years
Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills
2) Basic Computer knowledge
Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)
Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K
Contact No. 7006753088
Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com
Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.
Staff Required
We are looking for Experienced and Passionate Teachers for Coaching Centre.
Qualification – B.A/B.Sc, B.Ed,
M.A/M.Sc/M. Com B. Ed
2 to 3 years of teaching Experienced
( Preferred)
Apply now.
Give us a call at – 9086005599
Email-reennavneet@gmail.com
Required:
Marketing Executive with own conveyance
Salary Negotiable
Part Time Job also available
Contact:
7006180373/ 7006895163
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Urgently Required
Maid (female) required for home related works and care of small baby in the Katra area. Meals and Accommodation shall be provided.
Call at 7006541989
WALK IN INTERVIEW
3rd and 4th … 11 am to 3 pm
Required only famale candidates Qualification 12th and above
Tele Callers 13
Marketing Executive 10
North quest
technology Pvt. Ltd.
1st Floor 104 B North Block Bahu Plaza
9906031515, 7006491414
JOB JOB
Require for Departmental Store
1) Experience Salesmen & Salesgirl
2) Computer Person (Knowledge in Busy).
Salary 8K -10K
RICH’S
Channi Himmat
9419190828
AT NARWAL
Immediately Required
Accountant: 04
Salesman: 04
Helpers: 02
Contact No:
9419124447
ACCOUNTANT
Hi I am an Accountant.
I am looking for extra hours of work
Contact no: 9622183362
Email id: sunny72703@gmail.com
HIRING
Computer Operator minimum 12th pass with basic knowledge of computers
Whatsapp ur resume
9682190121
CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY
Requirement
1. Counselor (Jammu & Amritsar)
2. Marketing Executive
3. Tellecaller (attractive salaries and incentives)
4. Video Editor (for Jammu)
5. Office Boy
For more info please call:
7889540381
Wanted
Helper cum Salesman (Male)
for plastic ware shop at Parade
Salary 8000 to 9000 per month
Timing: 10 am to 8 pm.
Ph.: 8492808264, 9419155716