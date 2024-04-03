EMPLOYMENT (03-04-2024)

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION

(experienced) /N.T.T

TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE

PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR having relevant experience

Dance and Art Teacher

Salary negotiable

Contact no. 7298780937, 7006648361

Submit your resume before 6th of April

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Driving Instructors – 2

For Driving Institute in Janipur & Roop Nagar Area

Good Salary and Incentives

Contact No: 95962-08378

94191-98378

REQUIRED

1. Office coordinator(F): Graduate candidate with experience of 2-3 years in handling office works,excellent basic computer know how and telecalling.

2. Godown Incharge(M): Graduate Ex- servicemen(age 35-45years old) having knowledge of material handling of automobiles/ machineries/ electrical stores.

Contact : Hitech Motors, Gulab Singh Road, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jammu.

M: 9797055676

STAFF REQUIRED

* Maths Tr- M.Sc Maths

* Hindi Tr- MA Hindi

* Comp Tr – BCA

* Science Tr – B.Sc, B.Ed.

* Art & Craft – 1

* SST – MA History

ACS Jammu (Bantalab)

Date: 3rd, 4th, 5th April, 2024

Time: 10 AM to 1 PM

Ph: 7298107471, 8492012304

Required

Required a Geography Teacher for 11th & 12th & a General Line Teacher upto 8th class for Institute in Paloura.

Contact :

9858110806

9086217027

WE ARE HIRING !

Qualification – Graduate (Any Stream)

Age-Limit- 21 to 29 years

Requirement – 1) Good English Communication Skills

2) Basic Computer knowledge

Job Profile- Online Chat Support (24×7)

Salary Range : 15 K to 25 K

Contact No. 7006753088

Email- abmanhas2067@gmail.com

Share your CV with us on Whatsapp/email.

Staff Required

We are looking for Experienced and Passionate Teachers for Coaching Centre.

Qualification – B.A/B.Sc, B.Ed,

M.A/M.Sc/M. Com B. Ed

2 to 3 years of teaching Experienced

( Preferred)

Apply now.

Give us a call at – 9086005599

Email-reennavneet@gmail.com

Required:

Marketing Executive with own conveyance

Salary Negotiable

Part Time Job also available

Contact:

7006180373/ 7006895163

44, A-2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Urgently Required

Maid (female) required for home related works and care of small baby in the Katra area. Meals and Accommodation shall be provided.

Call at 7006541989

WALK IN INTERVIEW

3rd and 4th … 11 am to 3 pm

Required only famale candidates Qualification 12th and above

Tele Callers 13

Marketing Executive 10

North quest

technology Pvt. Ltd.

1st Floor 104 B North Block Bahu Plaza

9906031515, 7006491414

JOB JOB

Require for Departmental Store

1) Experience Salesmen & Salesgirl

2) Computer Person (Knowledge in Busy).

Salary 8K -10K

RICH’S

Channi Himmat

9419190828

AT NARWAL

Immediately Required

Accountant: 04

Salesman: 04

Helpers: 02

Contact No:

9419124447

ACCOUNTANT

Hi I am an Accountant.

I am looking for extra hours of work

Contact no: 9622183362

Email id: sunny72703@gmail.com

HIRING

Computer Operator minimum 12th pass with basic knowledge of computers

Whatsapp ur resume

9682190121

CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY

Requirement

1. Counselor (Jammu & Amritsar)

2. Marketing Executive

3. Tellecaller (attractive salaries and incentives)

4. Video Editor (for Jammu)

5. Office Boy

For more info please call:

7889540381

Wanted

Helper cum Salesman (Male)

for plastic ware shop at Parade

Salary 8000 to 9000 per month

Timing: 10 am to 8 pm.

Ph.: 8492808264, 9419155716