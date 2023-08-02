EMPLOYMENT (02-08-2023)

Required
Staff for Billing – 2 persons
Staff for Accounts -1person
(Conveyance is must and
Min passed 12+)
Staff from nearby Bari Brahmana/ Vijaypur preferred
Contact with resume
Fairdeal Marketing Co.
Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785
Required
A leading telecom and construction company required.
1. Site supervisor (civil & electrical)
Qualification. Diploma or ITI (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE) – 3 NO
2. MIS CUM ACCOUNTANT
(FRESHER/EXPERIENCE BOTH WELCOME)- 1NO
mob. No. 7780838763
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Tele Caller: Diploma in Computers/Fresher
2. Service Advisor: Computer diploma/ One year experience.
3. Sales Executives: Fresher/experienced.
Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 pm.
Venue: NSF Bajaj
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Satwari, Jammu
Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684
Near Amul Milk Supply Office
REQUIRED
EXPERIENCED COMPUTER TEACHER
Qualification: BCA/MCA
For St. Paul’s Convent High School Gangyal, Jammu.
Send Your resume at
stpauljammu@gmail.com
Contact No. 01913556049
PART TIME/FULL TIME
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR RETIRED PERSONS, HOUSEWIVES,
EX-SERVICEMEN TO JOIN MNC AND EARN HANDSOME INCOME.
CONTACT: 9419222643
Job Vacancy
Senior Sales Executive
(Experience Must)
Salary – Experience based
Job Location : Kunjwani, Jammu
Interview Call : Timing : 10 am – 5 pm
Contact : 8899700777
nfc.godrej@outlook.com
Required
IT Trainers
Spoken Trainers
Driver for Ambulance
Director for Environment Department in (NGO)
Music Teacher
Martial Art Trainer
Moblizer
Fresher and exp. can also apply
Contact us: SDP placement & Consultancy
6005213805
M.N.K.G. MONTESSORI PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
23-C/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED
1. Nursery Trained Teacher – B.A, Fluent in English Speaking.
2. Teacher-Cum-Co-ordinator : B.A /B.Sc, B.Ed. Expert in working on computer
Walk for interview alongwith bio-data, testimonials etc. on 03-08-2023 (Thursday) at 10:00 AM
Contact : 9419198880, 9596318881
Opportunity For Growth as an EXPERT FACULTY
Required Faculty For an INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS in Main City Jammu:-
Subjects:- QUANT, REASONING, ENGLISH, GA/GS…
Good command over Subjects will be Preferred…
SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES
Email your credentials at:-
competitivehub007@gmail.com
VACANCY
Female graduate having knowledge of MS Word & Excel with good communication skills.
Contact with Resume:
CA Hardeep Aggarwal
780A-F, Sector 14, Nanak Nagar, Adjoining AU Small Finance
Bank, Jammu
(M) 94191-42005
REQUIRED
Required Manpower Relationship Manager/Deputy Manager.
SALARY : 20k-35 K/M
QUALIFICATION: Graduation .
AGE BAR: 25 -30 years
JOB LOCATIONS: Jammu and Kashmir-20 nos ( Male/female)
Also Required Candidates for office Staff / Salary 10k to 20 k (male/female
Mail your resumes
careerplanetjk@gmail.com
Contact 6006484790
REQUIRED
Science Teacher (PCB)
For Classes IX & X
Contact: 7006275247
at Sanjay Nagar
Driver Available
DRIVER AVAILABLE FOR
ANY TYPE OF VEHICLE MANUAL/AUTOMATIC. family TOUR ALL OVER INDIA WITH VALID LICENCE. IF PERMANENT DRIVER REQUIRED.
CONTACT mOB NO:
9906874544