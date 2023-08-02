EMPLOYMENT (02-08-2023)

Required

Staff for Billing – 2 persons

Staff for Accounts -1person

(Conveyance is must and

Min passed 12+)

Staff from nearby Bari Brahmana/ Vijaypur preferred

Contact with resume

Fairdeal Marketing Co.

Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785

Required

A leading telecom and construction company required.

1. Site supervisor (civil & electrical)

Qualification. Diploma or ITI (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE) – 3 NO

2. MIS CUM ACCOUNTANT

(FRESHER/EXPERIENCE BOTH WELCOME)- 1NO

mob. No. 7780838763

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Tele Caller: Diploma in Computers/Fresher

2. Service Advisor: Computer diploma/ One year experience.

3. Sales Executives: Fresher/experienced.

Rush with your CV for walk in Interview from 12 Noon to 3 pm.

Venue: NSF Bajaj

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Satwari, Jammu

Contact: 0191-2450554, 9149982684

Near Amul Milk Supply Office

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED COMPUTER TEACHER

Qualification: BCA/MCA

For St. Paul’s Convent High School Gangyal, Jammu.

Send Your resume at

stpauljammu@gmail.com

Contact No. 01913556049

PART TIME/FULL TIME

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR RETIRED PERSONS, HOUSEWIVES,

EX-SERVICEMEN TO JOIN MNC AND EARN HANDSOME INCOME.

CONTACT: 9419222643

Job Vacancy

Senior Sales Executive

(Experience Must)

Salary – Experience based

Job Location : Kunjwani, Jammu

Interview Call : Timing : 10 am – 5 pm

Contact : 8899700777

nfc.godrej@outlook.com

Required

IT Trainers

Spoken Trainers

Driver for Ambulance

Director for Environment Department in (NGO)

Music Teacher

Martial Art Trainer

Moblizer

Fresher and exp. can also apply

Contact us: SDP placement & Consultancy

6005213805

M.N.K.G. MONTESSORI PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

23-C/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED

1. Nursery Trained Teacher – B.A, Fluent in English Speaking.

2. Teacher-Cum-Co-ordinator : B.A /B.Sc, B.Ed. Expert in working on computer

Walk for interview alongwith bio-data, testimonials etc. on 03-08-2023 (Thursday) at 10:00 AM

Contact : 9419198880, 9596318881

Opportunity For Growth as an EXPERT FACULTY

Required Faculty For an INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS in Main City Jammu:-

Subjects:- QUANT, REASONING, ENGLISH, GA/GS…

Good command over Subjects will be Preferred…

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES

Email your credentials at:-

competitivehub007@gmail.com

VACANCY

Female graduate having knowledge of MS Word & Excel with good communication skills.

Contact with Resume:

CA Hardeep Aggarwal

780A-F, Sector 14, Nanak Nagar, Adjoining AU Small Finance

Bank, Jammu

(M) 94191-42005

REQUIRED

Required Manpower Relationship Manager/Deputy Manager.

SALARY : 20k-35 K/M

QUALIFICATION: Graduation .

AGE BAR: 25 -30 years

JOB LOCATIONS: Jammu and Kashmir-20 nos ( Male/female)

Also Required Candidates for office Staff / Salary 10k to 20 k (male/female

Mail your resumes

careerplanetjk@gmail.com

Contact 6006484790

REQUIRED

Science Teacher (PCB)

For Classes IX & X

Contact: 7006275247

at Sanjay Nagar

Driver Available

DRIVER AVAILABLE FOR

ANY TYPE OF VEHICLE MANUAL/AUTOMATIC. family TOUR ALL OVER INDIA WITH VALID LICENCE. IF PERMANENT DRIVER REQUIRED.

CONTACT mOB NO:

9906874544