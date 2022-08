EMPLOYMENT (02-08-2022)

WALK IN INTERVIEWS

LEADING COMPANY DEALING IN CCTV IS LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS FOR JAMMU OFFICE:

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS MANAGER

* GOVT SALES/TENDERS PROFESSIONAL

* CCTV TECHNICIANS

* CCTV SALES EXECUTIVE

* TELE CALLERS

FRESHERS DON’T APPLY.

11 AM TO 3 PM.

B27, B-2, SOUTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU

GMITSOLS@GMAIL.COM . 8717090000

REQUIRED

1. DESIGNER – 2 NO.

KNOWLEDGE OF CORALDRAW AND ILLUSTRATER

2. GAS WELDER – 1 NO

M/S UV DAX (DIGITAL ART XCHANGE)

PLOT NO. 13A PHASE 1 INDUSTRIAL AREA GANGYAL JAMMU.

CONTACT: +911913534336,

7001111136, 9419185250

WANTED

SALES EXECUTIVE ..01 MALE

RECEPTIONIST ..01 FEMALE

SALES EXECUTIVE…01 FEMALE

SALARY IN FIVE FIGURE

OFFICE BOY (HELPER) FOR OFFICE WORK.

02 FOR USED CARS AUTOMOBILE SHOWROOM …. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT…9018803000

SEND RESUME..WHAT’S APP

ADDRESS: SEC A NATIONAL HIGHWAY SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

LUTHRA HR. SEC. SCHOOL

PALACE ROAD, KACCHI CHAWNI, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHERS TO TEACH HIGHER SECONDARY CLASSES IN FOLLOWING SUBJECTS :

1. BIOLOGY 2. BUSINESS STUDIES

3. ECONOMICS 4. HINDI

5. INFORMATION PROGRAMMING (I.P.)

WALK-IN-INTERVIEWS

WITH DOCUMENTS & TESTIMONIALS

DURING OFFICE TIMINGS

PRINCIPAL

VACANCY

EXPERIENCED SALES EXECUTIVE

FOR UDHAMPUR DISTT FOR A REPUTED CATTLE FEED INDUSTRY

SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON EMAIL

CONTACT:- 9086099194 – 7889741807

KASHMIRFEEDINDUSTRIES@GMAIL.COM

VACANCY

MALE/FEMALE COMMERCE GRADUATE/POST GRADUATE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE, MS WORD & EXCEL.

CONTACT WITH RESUME:

CA HARDEEP AGGARWAL

780A-F, SECTOR 14, NEAR AU

SMALL FINANCE BANK,

ZORAWAR SINGH CHOWK, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU (J&K) 180004

(M) 94191-42005

VACANCY

A REPUTED SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL IS LOOKING FOR BRILLIANT FEMALE TEACHERS TO TEACH ARTS/ ENGLISH/ MATHS & SCIENCE.

SALARY NO BAR.

PLEASE WHATSAPP YOUR

BIO-DATA ON 6006967989

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. OFFICE STAFF M/F. FRESHER & EXPERIENCE

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR. ACCOUNTANT. ASSISTANT.

3. BILLING INCHARGE. TELLECALLER.RECEPTIONIST.

4.CLERK. SALESMAN. FLOOR EXECUTIVE. HELPER.

5. SECURITY GUARD.PACKING BOYS.DRIVER. DELIVERY BOYS.

6. SUPERVISOR. STORE INCHARGE. HR COUNCELLOR.

INTERVIEW TUESDAY TO WEDNESDAY

CALL 6006796637

100% PLACEMENT

ABIBPL

REQUIRED STAFF

1. SURVEY EXECUTIVE – 10 POSITIONS (FEMALE)

QUALIFICATION 10TH AND ABOVE

SALARY 13000/-

2. COLLECTION EXECUTIVE – 01 POSITION (MALE)

QUALIFICATION 10TH BIKE MUST

SALARY 9000+PETROL

3. RELATIONSHIP MANAGER (FEMALE)

INDOOR SITTING JOB

QUALIFICATION 12TH AND ABOVE.

SALARY 10000 TO 12000

CONNECT: INTERVIEW 3,4 AUG WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. TIMING 11.30 AM TO 4.00 PM.

ADDRESS : ABIBPL CITY PLAZA BUILDING

BASEMENT NEAR FORTUNE HOTEL JEWEL.

CONTACT: 8082051850, 9070130121

MATRIMONIAL

WANTED A SUITABLE MATCH FOR A 27 YEARS, KHATRI FAMILY GIRL, HEIGHT: 5’4″, FAIR COMPLEXION, GOOD LOOKING, PURSUING PHD FROM NEERI NAGPUR UNDER CSIR. LOOKING FOR COMPATIBLE WELL SETTLED BOY, FAIR, TALL, HANDSOME, VEGETARIAN, TEETOTALLER, GOD FEARING RESPECTFUL FAMILY.

CONTACT: 70870 12773,

7006337820, 7087012759

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR

SALARY RS 10000

GRADUATE WITH GOOD

COMMUNICATION AND

COMPUTER SKILLS

CALL: 9070971888

REQUIRED

FOR PRIVATE LIMITED COMPANY AT KISHTWAR

ACCOUNTANT(PREFERABLY FEMALE)

SAL (6K-7K)

OFFICE BOY

SAL (4K-4500)

CONTACT:

9596112101,9906095111

REQUIRED

COOK

LOCATION- NANAK NAGAR

CONTACT :

9419183768

REQUIREMENT OF TEACHING STAFF

1. ENGLISH TEACHER TO TEACH MIDDLE & HIGH CLASSES – 2 NOS.

2. SCIENCE/MATH TEACHER TO TEACH MIDDLE & HIGH CLASSES – 2 NOS.

3. GENERAL LINE TEACHERS – 3 NOS.

4. NURSERY TRAINED TEACHER – 2 NOS.

APPLY WITHIN WEEK’S TIME WITH FULL BIODATA.

PRINCIPAL

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC SCHOOL

GANGYAL, JAMMU.

9149657614, 9419131078

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS FOR RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLE CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT MANAGER –

JAGPREET SINGH 7051394926

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

(M): 8491903716,

94191-97443

U-MART

SHOP – 7, RED CROSS BUILDING, KACHI CHAWNI

WANTED SALES MAN – 2

SALES GIRL – 2

HELPER – 2

COMPUTER KNOWING – 1

TRIKUTA DEEP HIGH SCHOOL

OLD JANIPUR

TEACHERS REQUIRED : UNDER GRADUATE, POST GRADUATE, B.A B.ED, B.SC (NON-MEDICAL)

CONTACT NUMBER – 9419918396

CALLING TIME – MORNING

10.00 AM TO 11:30 AM

URGENT REQUIREMENT

FRONT OFFICE MANAGER FEMALE

SALON MANAGER-FEMALE

BEAUTICIAN-FEMALE

FOR :-

NEW PLOT BRANCH

CANAL ROAD BRANCH

CHANNI HIMMAT BRANCH

*HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT : 6006501901

WANTED

10TH PASS FEMALE WORK FROM HOME FOR A BOOK FIRM NEAR JANIPUR JAMMU.

CONTACT:

7042925553, 9310766610

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SUPER STOCKIST, DISTRIBUTORS FOR VARIOUS DISTRICTS OF J&K FOR

FMCG LIKE SPICES ETC.

ALSO JOB FOR

WORKERS/LABOURERS,

MARKETING EXECUTIVE, SR.

CONTACT NO. & WHATSAPP:

9622280632, 9484111101

REQUIRED STAFF

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR (F) 2 NOS.-

(7000 TO 8000)

2. SUPERVISOR (F) 10,000

3. SALES GIRL 4 NO. (6000 TO 7000)

4. SALES MAN 4 NO. 8000

INTERVIEW ON 2ND AUGUST, 2022

TIMING 4:00 PM ONWARDS

REHARI CHUNGI JAMMU

9419106045

STAFF REQUIRED FOR CAR WASHING

9000 SALARY + FOOD + ACCOMMODATION

AARAV FILLING STATION

CENTRAL UNIVERSITY ROAD

RAYA MORH

CONTACT 9103377777