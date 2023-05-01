EMPLOYMENT (01-05-2023)

VACANCY
Marketing Executive (Male)
Hardworking, good communication skills, fresher preffered, own two wheeler, willing to explore new avenues.
Total Field job:
Suitable candidate may contact between 2 pm – 5 pm.
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Work from Home
Part time /Full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
NO EXPERIENCE
NO QUALIFICATION
ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
POOJA JOSHI
# 9560288844
YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884
JOB JOB JOB
Wanted a female candidate. Qualification minimum 12th Pass. Candidate should be fall under this location like Santramod, Pounichak, Gho-Manasa and Camp Road Via Talab Tillo.
Salary should be negotiable
Address:- Near Shiv Public School Sari Rakwalan, Bhadrore, RD walnut Jammu 180002.
Mobile:- 6006150644
MAID REQUIRED
Full time maid – Female
Required for a
Doctors residence in Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 8587962237
Walk in Interview
On 1st and 2nd May
Required female experienced
Office Coordinator 1 Telecaller 10
Marketing Executive 5
Qualification 12th and above
Salary Negotiable
North Quest Technology Pvt. Ltd.
126 A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
7006491414
REQUIRED
PRINCIPAL
Add:- Near Women Polytechnic College Shiv Nagar Jammu.
For Further Enquiry
Contact: 8825030937
Job Opportunity
Required
MARKETING EXECUTIVES
QUALIFICATION: MBA
with Good Communication skills
SALARY: Rs 15000 PM
RS ENTERPRISES
19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu J&K
9070970333
REQUIRED STAFF
1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.
2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
Wanted for Guest House
Receptionist cum Caretaker
Jammu (Night Shift)
Call 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
REQUIRED
The office of Director Infotree
H.No 300A/7, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Wants to fill two posts
1) Night Chowkidar
2) House Keeping
Interviews on Tuesday, 2nd May at 4:00 PM
Contact No: 9858232420
Email: srikant@infotreeservice.com
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
M/s JVE Tech Pvt Ltd. is looking for Sales Executive & Service Engineer.
1. Sale Executive (Male)
Qualification: Graduation / B.Tech with minimum 5 years of experience in sales.
2. Service Engineer (Male)
Qualification: ITI / Diploma in Mechanical with minimum 5 years of experience.
The Interview will be held on May 03, 04 & 05. (SALARY NEGOTIABLE)
Address: Shop No 7/8, Yard No 5 Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu.
For more details contact on 99060-33090 & 70066-27927