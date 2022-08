EMPLOYEMNT (29-8-2022)

ASIA

ONE EARTH HOTEL

THE ICONIC HOTEL IN JAMMU IS LOOKING FOR YOUNG ENERGETIC ASSOCIATES AS TEAM MEMBERS

1. DUTY MANAGER- 01

(MIN. EXP. -5 YEARS)

2. GUEST RELATIONSHIP EXECUTIVE

3. F&B SALES EXECUTIVE

4. COMMIES I AND II

5. F&B SERVICE ASSOCIATES

6. RESTAURANT MANAGER

7. RESTAURANT CAPTAIN

INTERESTED CANDIDATE MAY MAIL THEIR CV TO GM.ASIA@ONEEARTHHOTELS.COM OR WHATSAPP ON 6006801747

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 01ST AND 02ND SEPTEMBER 2022 FROM 11:30 TO 12:30

ADDRESS: – ASIA BUILDING, NEHRU MARKET. 4TH TAWI BRIDGE, JAMMU, JAMMU AND KASHMIR – 180004

HIRING NOW

1. SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER – 1

2. CONTENT MANAGER (ENGLISH HONS. OR M.A. ENGLISH) – 2

3. STUDIO MANAGER – 1

4. SALES MANAGER / RECEPTION MANAGER – 2 (GIRLS PREFERRED)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 10000- RS 20000

GRADUATION & GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS ARE A MUST. FRESHERS OR 1-2 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE.

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

HIRING NOW

1. OPERATIONS MANAGER – (1)

2. PACKAGING BOYS -(3)

3. STORE MANAGER – 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE – (1)

4. STOCK MANAGER – (1)

LOCATION – CHANNI HIMMAT, SAINIK COLONY. (JAMMU)

SALARY – RS 6000 – RS 20000

INFO.HANDMADECO@GMAIL.COM

OR WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME ON 8899858823

STAFF REQUIRED

SHREE GANESH JEWELLERS

BOHRI CHOWK, TALAB TILLO ,JAMMU.

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR SHOWROOM,

QUALIFICATION

GRADUATE

SALARY

AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

TIMINGS- 10:30 AM TO 8:00 PM

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT – 9419146536, 8716881111.

JOB JOB JOB

COMPANY REQUIRES SALE’S TEAM IN JAMMU

GROUP LEADER’S – 4 NO’S TEAM LEADER’S – 3 NO’S

SALE’S EXECUTIVE’S – 20 NO’S COOK – 2 NO’S

SALARY – 10000 TO 20000 + INCENTIVE

& ALSO ACHIEVE GIFT’S LIKE – MOBILE,

LED TV, BIKE CAR, ETC.

MALE & FEMALE – 60TH

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED – 2 TO 3 YEAR’S

SALE IN FMCG PRODUCT’S

CALL NOW – 9906155071, 9906149092

INTERVIEW TIMING : 1 O’CLOCK TO 4.00 P.M.

ADDRESS : M/S JKV ENTERPRISES

400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED STAFF

QUALIFICATION: B.SC CHEMISTRY

(MALE/FEMALE – 2 PERSONS)

RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE) – 1 PERSON

FOR HALLMARKING CENTRE

CONTACT : SAHIL ENTERPRISES

MOB.: 9419188211, 7006107631

ADDRESS : SHOP NO. 8, SOUTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU

OM SAI CREATION BOUTIQUE

REQUIRED STAFF:-

CUSTOMER CARE EXECUTIVE (F/M) – 04

SHOP COORDINATOR – COUNSELLOR- 02 (F)

CONTACT : CHANDAN COMPLEX

NEAR SAUGAAT SHOPPING MALL,

MAIN STOP, JANIPUR, 9682303760

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. DATA ENTRY OPERATOR (FOR CENTRAL GOVT ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS).

2. TEAM LEADER’S (CTC 4.5 LAKH PA).

3. CIVIL ENGINEER (IN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY).

4. ADMIN OFFICER’S (EDUCATION SECTOR ONLY MALE).

5. ACCOUNTANT (EXP.)

6. WEB DESIGNER (EXP.)

7. BRANCH MANAGER (EXP.)

8. CO-ORDINATOR/COUNSELLOR/ TELECALLER’S.

9. DRIVER/ OFFICE/ INDOOR SALES.

CONTACT: BRAVE SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS: H.NO. 669, SECTOR-C, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU. EMAIL ID: BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE NO: 9796733175, 9682601135

REQUIRED

A SKILLED DRIVER

WASHING AND CLEANING OF 5 CARS.

EDUCATION: 10TH PASS PLUS.

MUST HAVE THEIR OWN CONVEYANCE.

SALARY- `~ 12,000/-

TIMING-

MONDAY TO SATURDAY 9 AM – 7 PM

SUNDAY 9 AM – 12 PM

ADDRESS: JAIN NAGAR, TALAB TILLO

CONTACT: 9858661100

REQUIRED

TEACHERS

1. CHEMISTRY (10TH/11TH/12TH) – RS. 12000/- (4.00 TO 6.00 PM).

2. HUMANITIES (POLITICAL SCIENCE, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY (11TH/12TH) (4.00 TO 6 PM) – RS. 9000/-

3. ENGLISH SPEAKING COURSE (FEMALE) – RS. 8000/- (TIME – 4.00 TO 6.00 PM)

SV EDUCATIONAL GROUP, SATWARI

CONTACT: OR SEND YOUR RESUME

WHATSAPP: 7889715827

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TRAINING & PLACEMENT

1 MONTH TRAINING CLASSROOM & AFTER PLACEMENT 100 %

FRESHER STUDENTS CAN ALSO APPLY

1. BANK, HOSPITALITY SECTOR, INDUSTRY, MNCS, AUTOMOBILE SECTOR, MALLS, SHOWROOM, SCHOOL, TUTORIAL ETC

ELIGIBILITY: 8TH PASS 10TH PASS 12TH PASS & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

ADMISSION CALL : 6006796637

APPLY DATE 29-8-2022 TO 2-9-2022

HURRY UP !

ONENESS NATION

TAKING THE INITIATIVE TOWARDS UNEMPLOYMENT ONENESS NATION GIVE YOU A PLATFORM IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR WHERE YOU CAN EXPLORE YOUR SKILL.

NOTE:- FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

QUALIFICATION: 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION AND ABOVE

INCOME: RS 10,000 TO RS 20,000

(AS PER CO. RULES)

SO BRING YOUR DOCUMENTS AND RESUME (CV) TO GET A JOB FOR YOUR BETTERMENT.

ADDRESS: BYE PASS ROAD KUNJWANI OPP. AUDI JAMMU, AMBIKA COLONY H.NO. 153/6

CONTACT NO.: 9797552720, 9906211256