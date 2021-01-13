Employment Jan 13, 2021

REQUIRED
1. Receptionist – 2 Nos.
2. Storekeeper – 1 Nos.
3. Cook – 1 No.
4. Steward – 2 Nos.
at Reputed Hotel Patnitop
Contact: 7006428457
urgent required
on spot joining courier boys
10,000 salary + petrol + mobile charges + incentives
contact no: 8717095271, 9906300427
opp to iti collEge, shakti nagar
Required
Community Representative for Himayat Project (ICA Edu. Skill Pvt. Ltd.)
Qualification:
Graduate and Above
Mobile no. : 9070572991/9070572992
Address: 3rd Floor, Super Bazar Building,City Chowk Shalamar, Jammu
business opPortunity
For housewives, working, retired, any background.
Work frm Home, Earn Money Build Online Business, Improve Health and Lifestyle, Proven System.
Call: 9871955884, 9560288844
urgent required
Delivery Boy
Website Designer
Digital Marketing expert
Tallycaller
Accountant
Fmcg Salesman
It Trainer
Ph: 7006152368, 7051547050
nurses (m/f)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A, Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
dtdc courier
required
Required Courier Boys- 4 No.
Qualification 10 Pass 12 under DTDC Courier Pacca Danga Dewana Mandir Road Jammu J&K.
Interview Timing – 12 AM to 1 PM
Mob. 9419223545
urgent
need
Spa and Salon Manager (Female)
Fix 15000 Salary + Incentive
Receptionist (Female)
Fix 10,000 Salary + Incentive
Call us – 9596345888
Whatsapp – 8968229959
(FEMALE) SALES PERSON REQUIRED
at
Anand Electricals
Dogra Chowk
Contact No:
9419141597