Employment Jan 13, 2021

REQUIRED

1. Receptionist – 2 Nos.

2. Storekeeper – 1 Nos.

3. Cook – 1 No.

4. Steward – 2 Nos.

at Reputed Hotel Patnitop

Contact: 7006428457

urgent required

on spot joining courier boys

10,000 salary + petrol + mobile charges + incentives

contact no: 8717095271, 9906300427

opp to iti collEge, shakti nagar

Required

Community Representative for Himayat Project (ICA Edu. Skill Pvt. Ltd.)

Qualification:

Graduate and Above

Mobile no. : 9070572991/9070572992

Address: 3rd Floor, Super Bazar Building,City Chowk Shalamar, Jammu

business opPortunity

For housewives, working, retired, any background.

Work frm Home, Earn Money Build Online Business, Improve Health and Lifestyle, Proven System.

Call: 9871955884, 9560288844

urgent required

Delivery Boy

Website Designer

Digital Marketing expert

Tallycaller

Accountant

Fmcg Salesman

It Trainer

Ph: 7006152368, 7051547050

nurses (m/f)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A, Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

dtdc courier

required

Required Courier Boys- 4 No.

Qualification 10 Pass 12 under DTDC Courier Pacca Danga Dewana Mandir Road Jammu J&K.

Interview Timing – 12 AM to 1 PM

Mob. 9419223545

urgent

need

Spa and Salon Manager (Female)

Fix 15000 Salary + Incentive

Receptionist (Female)

Fix 10,000 Salary + Incentive

Call us – 9596345888

Whatsapp – 8968229959

(FEMALE) SALES PERSON REQUIRED

at

Anand Electricals

Dogra Chowk

Contact No:

9419141597