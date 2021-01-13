J&K Police arrests 23 people in connection with cyber frauds, hacking

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested 23 people after multiple raids were conducted at different call centres in Srinagar in connection with cyber frauds and hacking.

According to police, arrests were made after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 66, 66-B and 66-C of the IT Act, and sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR on the reports of cyber frauds and hacking was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. Later, police carried out multiple raids in Srinagar and arrested 23 people.

“On the reports of cyber frauds and hacking, an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. After that multiple raids were conducted at different call centres in Srinagar district. A total of 23 accused persons were arrested,” IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (AGENCY)