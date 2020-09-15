Electric vehicle startup PURE EV enters International market

MUMBAI, Sept 15: IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup PURE EV entered into its first international project. According to a statement on Tuesday, the startup will be launching its premium model ‘EPluto7G’ in Nepal by October 2020 as part of its international expansion plans.

A unique point of this vehicle is that the battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed factoring in the gradient requirements of Nepal.

PURE EV has developed state-of-the-art ‘power train’ capabilities and efficiency in its vehicles to enhance the user experience in rough terrains. PURE EV’s expansion into Nepal is part of a larger strategy to export to international markets having predominantly two-wheeler mode of transportation for personal mobility.

The startup is also looking for good distribution partners for other markets who can create an efficient channel network for vehicle sales and service in the target markets.

The startup is partnering with White Lotus Motors (WLM) for distribution of its EV two-wheelers in Nepal. WLM will establish two outlets in the capital city of Kathmandu.

PURE EV plans to launch more models in the near future.

(UNI)