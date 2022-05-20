ELECTION NOTIFICATION

In compliance to the directions of Hon’ble Court of 4th Additional District

Judge Srinagar, dated: 28th March 2022 passed in the civil suit NO.: 66 of

21.12.2020, title Nazir Ahmad Andrabi & Others Versus Jammu & Kashmir

Football Association, the elections to the office of President, Chief Executive,

Treasurer and 4 Zonal Vice Presidents of Jammu & Kashmir Football Association

shall be conducted on 12th June 2022 from 11.00 AM to 02.00 PM at Sher-i-

Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Opposite Amar singh College Gogji Bagh,

Srinagar. The Hon’ble Court has further directed to undertake the process of

election in the manner provided under the constitution of the Association and

Guidelines of the J&K Sports Council based on the circular already issued.

