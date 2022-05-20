In compliance to the directions of Hon’ble Court of 4th Additional District
Judge Srinagar, dated: 28th March 2022 passed in the civil suit NO.: 66 of
21.12.2020, title Nazir Ahmad Andrabi & Others Versus Jammu & Kashmir
Football Association, the elections to the office of President, Chief Executive,
Treasurer and 4 Zonal Vice Presidents of Jammu & Kashmir Football Association
shall be conducted on 12th June 2022 from 11.00 AM to 02.00 PM at Sher-i-
Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Opposite Amar singh College Gogji Bagh,
Srinagar. The Hon’ble Court has further directed to undertake the process of
election in the manner provided under the constitution of the Association and
Guidelines of the J&K Sports Council based on the circular already issued.
ELECTION NOTIFICATION
