Elderly man found dead

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 21: An elderly man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Kot Jagir, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pouni.

The deceased was identified as Tirth Ram, age around 65 years, son of Gian Chand, resident of Bhagot Khalsa, tehsil Pouni district Reasi. He was found dead at Kot Jagir area and on being informed by some locals, Police shifted the body to PHC Pouni for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Apparent cause of death could not be ascertained while the dead body was handed over to the legal heirs after postmortem. Inquest proceeding under relevant section of law has been initiative in this regard at Police Station Pouni.