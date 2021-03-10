Eight dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP’s Chamba

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SHIMLA, Mar 10: Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.
The bus fell into the deep gorge in Teesa subdivision in the morning, Chamba Superintendent of Police S Arul Kumar said.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.
The bus was on its way to Teesa from Chamba, police said. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR