SHIMLA, Mar 10: Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.
The bus fell into the deep gorge in Teesa subdivision in the morning, Chamba Superintendent of Police S Arul Kumar said.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.
The bus was on its way to Teesa from Chamba, police said. (agencies)
Eight dead, 11 hurt as bus falls into gorge in HP’s Chamba
SHIMLA, Mar 10: Eight people were killed and 11 others injured as a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.