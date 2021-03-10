Security forces launch Cordon and Search Operation in South Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO in village Wathoo in Shopian.

Security forces sealed all exit points and closed roads leading to the village.

Later, house-to-house searches were launched, they said adding so far no contact was established with the militants.

Further details are awaited, they added. (AGENCIES)