Security forces launch Cordon and Search Operation in South Kashmir

Daily Excelsior
SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO in village Wathoo in Shopian.
Security forces sealed all exit points and closed roads leading to the village.
Later, house-to-house searches were launched, they said adding so far no contact was established with the militants.
Further details are awaited, they added. (AGENCIES)

