SRINAGAR: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO in village Wathoo in Shopian.
Security forces sealed all exit points and closed roads leading to the village.
Later, house-to-house searches were launched, they said adding so far no contact was established with the militants.
Further details are awaited, they added.
Security forces launch Cordon and Search Operation in South Kashmir
