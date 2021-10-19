Eid Milad celebrations remain low key affair in Jammu, processions taken out in other towns

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: The celebrations of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi remained a low key affair in Jammu for second consecutive time this year in view of COVID SOPs. However, the Majlis was held in different mosques of Jammu city and its outskirts where the religious Ulemas threw light on the significance of the day and life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

However, as usual no religious procession was taken out in Jammu and outskirts on the birth day of Prophet Mohammed which is known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Small processions in groups were taken in different mohallas which later converted into small get togethers at local mosques where the religious scholars threw light on the teachings of Islam.

The main programme was held at Jamia Masjid Khatinka Talab where Moulana Shakeel –ul- Reham an Islamic scholar from Bhatindi was the special guest. He threw light on the teachings of Islam and life of Prophet Mohammed. He urged the Muslims to wage a war against drugs as they are eating up the vitals of the society and ruining the youth. He also asked the people to maintain the age old brotherhood and peace as taught by Islam and Prophet Mohammad.

“We should shun hatred and work for peace and brotherhood as per the teachings of Prophet Mohammed’’, he said, adding violence has no place in Islam as Prophet lived a simple life and served the mankind throughout his life.

Mufti Anayat Ullah, another Islamic scholar also gave religious discourses on the occasion and threw light on the teachings of Quran.

The Majlis was held at Ramzanpora mosque in Janipur, Bhatindi, Sidhra and other places with restricted gathering in view of the COVID SOPs. During the Majlis gathering prayed for peace and brotherhood.

However religious processions were taken out by Muslims in Rajouri, Budhal Darhal, Manjakot, Banihal in Ramban district as well as Poonch and its other towns on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and large number of people participated with religious flags in their hands.

Eid Milad –un- Nabi was also celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Doda district besides Doda town, processions were taken out in Bhadarwah, Thatri and Changa in which large number of members of Muslim community participated.

Eid Milad –un- Nabi was also celebrated in Kishtwar and other towns of the district with fervour and gaiety by the members of the Muslim community.