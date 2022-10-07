Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi Holiday On Sunday: J&K Govt

JAMMU, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir Govt on Friday postponed holiday of Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi and now it will be observed on 9th October 2022 (Sunday) instead of 8th October 2022 (Saturday).

As per a communique by the General Administration Department, “In partial modification of Government Order No.1337 JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021 read with Government Order No.1338-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16.12.2021, the holiday on account of “Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi” shall now be observed on 9th October 2022 (Sunday) instead of 8th October 2022 (Saturday) in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”