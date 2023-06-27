Eid Holidays On June 29, 30 In Jammu And Kashmir: Govt

JAMMU, Jun 27: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday modified its previous order and said that the holiday of Eid-ul-Adha will now be observed on June 29-30 (Thursday and Friday).

According to an order, the government modified its earlier order and said that the holidays of Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 29 and June 30 instead of June 28 & June 29.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1596-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022 and Government Order No. 1597-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of “Eid-ul-Adha” shall now be observed on 29th & 30h June, 2023 (Thursday & Friday) instead of 28th & 29th June, 2023 (Wednesday & Thursday) in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order reads.