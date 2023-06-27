Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Will Promote Gender Equality And Lead To A Balanced Society: Chairperson NCW

Entrepreneurship among women will make them financially & socially empowered: Director JKEDI

BUDGAM, Jun 27: A one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) was today organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Gujarat with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) at Sheikh-Ul-Alam Degree College Budgam.

The event aimed to empower and support women entrepreneurs in the region.

Under the leadership of Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), New Delhi, the EAP in Budgam witnessed a huge gathering of entrepreneurs, aspiring Startups and students.

The Chairperson NCW was the chief guest and delivered an inspiring address to the gathering that emphasized on the critical importance of economic empowerment and independence for women.

“Women although a critical part of society, still lag behind when it comes to economic empowerment and independence. Women need to be encouraged to become economically empowered, as approximately 50% of the population of the country is composed of women. This untapped resource needs to be channelized for their economic independence as well as towards the contribution of GDP of the country, said Rekha Sharma.

“For J&K, we want women entrepreneurs to emerge and extend job opportunities to other women. We want women to come forth and speak about their success, network and inspire others. Given the support that we are receiving in J&K and the enthusiasm of women to rise, we will surely succeed,” said the Chairperson NCW.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, JKEDI presented a special address in the event. He talked about the initiatives and opportunities provided by the Government for women entrepreneurs and the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to promote gender equality.

With his extensive expertise and deep understanding of the economic scenario in the Union Territory, he gave valuable insights and thought-provoking ideas to the participants for a successful career in entrepreneurship.

He also stated that two local women entrepreneurs namely Nuzhat Qazi and Insha Mir who are mentored and provided the linkages for accelerating their business by JKEDI are local role models to be emulated by the participants and become financially independent and take their own decisions of life.

He said they act as an inspiration, motivation to aspiring women entrepreneurs and Startups of J&K. “These successful models reinforce our belief in the untapped potential and talent that exists in our women folk. With the support of the Women Commission of India, the JKEDI will continue to endeavour to empower more aspiring women entrepreneurs through mentoring, handholding and providing training. By empowering women financially will decrease the incidences of gender bias and domestic violence”, he added.

Director JKEDI also appreciated the efforts of DG, EDII, Dr. Sunil Shukla for facilitating such EAP’s throughout the country.

The program featured a series of lectures by expert speakers, focusing on the major challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and effective strategies to overcome them. These sessions aimed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape successfully.

Furthermore, discussions were held on emerging business opportunities, providing participants with valuable information about potential sectors where they can thrive as entrepreneurs.

District Social Welfare Officer, Budgam, Principal, Sheikh ul Alam Memorial Degree College, Dr. Baishali Mitra, Coordinator, Department of Policy advocacy Knowledge and Research, EDII, among other faculty members of EDII & JKEDI were present on the occasion.