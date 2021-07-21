Eid celebrations remain low key affair for second consecutive year

No congregations in Eidgahs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The celebrations of Eid-ul Adha remained a low key affair for second consecutive year today due to COVID restrictions in Jammu province.

However, in Jammu city and outskirts special Eid prayers were performed in the Jamia Masjid Khati Ka Talav, Jamia Masjid Ustad Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Bhatindi, Sidhrah and other mosques where the attendance was very low. However no Eid Namaz was performed at Eidgah Jammu, Residence road due to COVID SOPs and guidelines from administration and Auquaf. The people performed Eid prayers in local mosques also in their respective Mohallas. But the usual fanfare and enthusiasm was missing in entire region.

The sacrifices of goats and sheep were performed as per religious tradition all across the region by the members of Muslim community all over the region.

Reports reaching here from different districts said that no Eid prayers were held in Eidgah at Ramban, Banihal and Doda. However the people offered prayers at Jamia Masjids and local mosques in the morning.

In Kishtwar, the people offered Eid prayers at their residences and local mosques and no prayers were offered in Eidgahs due to COVID restrictions.

At Udhampur, the people offered Namaz at Adarsh Colony Eidgah early in the morning. But the attendance was thin.

At Bhadarwah, Eid prayers were held in Eidgah where a big congregation of about 2500 people offered Eid Namaz.

In Rajouri, the Eid Namaz was performed at Eidgah, Talab Masjid, mosques in Ward Number 7 and 8. However the attendance was thin in comparison to previous years as there was a heavy downpour in the morning. The special prayers on the occasion of Eid were offered in the mosques of Dharhal, Thanamandi, Budhal and Koteranka while in Poonch, Mendhar, Mandi and Surankote the special Eid prayers were offered by people in Jamia Masjids early in the morning. However the usual hustle bustle was missing due to COVID SOPs.

In Reasi, Eid prayers were offered at Eidgah early in the morning while people in Gool Gulabgarh, Gool Arnas and other areas also performed prayers in local mosques.

However in Kathua the people offered the Namaz mostly at their residences and local mosques due to COVID restrictions.