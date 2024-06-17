Eid Celebrated In Jammu With Religious Fervour

JAMMU, June 17: Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated on Monday with religious fervour and traditional gaiety across Jammu region with a large number of people gathering at mosques and Eidgahs to pray for the peace and prosperity.

In Jammu, the biggest congregations were held in Eidgah residency road, Mecca Masjid, and Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab, where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers this morning.

Religious scholars spoke about the significance of the day and philosophy behind the customary sacrifice. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the authorities for the day. (Agencies)