Efforts on to address issues of Ladakh: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 28: Advisor to Governor Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting with elected members of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh headed by Chairman/ Chief Executive Councillor Gyal P Wangyal.

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Leh Sachin Kumar, SSP, Leh Sargun Shukla and other district officers were also present in the meeting at Council Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, the Advisor said, “efforts are on war footing to address the issues of Ladakh and fulfil demands”, adding “all the issues and cases should be routed through the office of Divisional Commissioner that will be given priority in terms of approval and implementation as this office is in direct link with State Administration and Central Government”.

Regarding filling up and posting of senior level officers in UT Ladakh, Khan informed that until local officers fulfil the required vacant posts, officers from UT J&K will be posted in Ladakh. He said that works are under process to fix the terms, conditions and incentives for such officers in this regard.

On the topic of turning Ladakh into a fully organic district, Khan advised Council to put a ban on the import of all kinds of chemicals fertilizers in Ladakh with the help of Police. He also emphasized on strengthening of Rural Development Department and said that Governor’s Administration is working seriously on reorganization of this department and filling of all the required posts from top to bottom.

CEC raised various pending issues and problems with Advisor Khan and requested for early redressal before Ladakh is officially declared UT. He informed that so far no funds have been released under languishing projects and insisted to release it at the earliest.

EC Agriculture Phuntsog Stanzin apprised the Advisor about the organic policy of LAHDC, Leh. He requested the Advisor to create the post for Director of Agriculture for Ladakh which was left while creating posts for Ladakh Division.

EC Education Konchok Stanzin raised the salary issue of RMSA and SSA teachers, vacant posts of Principals, ZEOs, Headmaster, Lecturers, streamlining of 16 Residential Schools run by LAHDC, strengthening of DIET Leh, hostel for specially abled children at Chushot, all subject teachers in Higher Secondary Schools, opening of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in remote areas of Ladakh and making Degree College Khaltsi functional.

EC for Minority Mumtaz Hussain raised the issue of Anganwadi workers and helpers who are not getting their honorarium since November 2018 and urged the Advisor to look into the matter.