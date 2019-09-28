‘Destination Northeast’ festival in Varanasi from Nov 23: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 28: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for North East (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh announced here today that the four-day “Destin-ation North East” festival will be held at Varanasi from November 23 .

Briefing the media after presiding over a meeting of senior officers of Ministry of North East and North East Council, Dr Singh said,the Varanasi festival will be a sequel to the “Destination Northeast” series begun about three years ago, as a part of which, such festivals have already been held in different places like Chandigarh and Delhi. The concept behind holding such events is to familiarize the people in other parts of India with the rich unexplored potentials, avenues and opportunities that North East has to offer to the rest of the world.

The four-day North East event in Varanasi will have separate exclusive stall – areas for food cuisine from different States and other fusion foods, ethnics groups of North East culture and musical display of varied forms. There will also be a Business Centre to offer “Start Up” ,entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities in the region.

Since the festival is being held in Varanasi, it will also provide a mix and match flavour of the Uttar Pradesh cuisine and culture. Several Bollywood celebrities are also expected to attend.

On the occasion, Dr Singh also launched the upgraded version of the Dashboard of the Ministry of DoNER with new features. He said that it is a one stop centre for all the information about the North Eastern States. He also said that revamping and upgradation of the Dashboard is a continuous process.

About the Status of the construction of JNU hostel for North Eastern students in Delhi, the Minister was informed that the construction work has already been started. This is the first of its kind hostel in JNU. The hostel will have 224 rooms and accommodate 424 students. Out of 224 rooms, 24 rooms have been assigned for Divyang students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by equal number of boys and girls i.e. 200 boys and 200 girls.

The status of North East Convention Centre (NECC) to be set up in Dwarka in New Delhi, was also discussed during the meeting. A presentation was made on the new proposed design of the building as suggested by the Minister to make it more futuristic and to make auditorium with capacity of accommodating 1000 persons. The estimated cost of the project is about Rs.94.00 crore.