Effective mechanism in place for prompt redressal of public grievances: Advisor Khan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan today said that Governor’s administration has put in place a comprehensive mechanism for prompt redressal of people’s grievances.

The Advisor was interacting with various public delegations at weekly public hearing where he listened to demands and problems of scores of delegations and individuals.

As many as 73 public delegations and several individuals hailing from different areas of Jammu region projected a number of issues pertaining to School Education, Technical Education, Haj & Auqaf, Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Culture, Agriculture/ Horticulture and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and other departments besides other public importance and developmental issues. They sought Advisor’s intervention in ensuring redressal of the same at the earliest.

About many issues projected by the people, the Advisor issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for redressing the same forthwith.

A delegation of Cricket Association for Blind, J&K put forth several demands pertaining to the welfare of blind cricketers of J&K. The Advisor assured them his full support in this matter.

Humanity Foundation Chairman Vivek Gupta and Dr Satveer Gupta (Advisor of the Foundation) met submitted a memorandum with suggestions for the betterment of the education system.

A delegation of Sarpanchs and Panchs from Marh area led by Sarpanch Harjeet Singh sought release of pending liabilities under MNREGA.

Delegations of habitants of Barote camp, Ramgarh, Samba led by Former Mayor, Choudhary Manmohan Singh raised revenue related issues.

A delegation of J&K Multipurpose Workers’ Union Rural Development Department raised promotion related matter of MPWs. A delegation of Class IV Employees of Education department led by Puran Chand projected seniority related demand.

A deputation of Academic Arrangement Lecturers, Contractual/ Consolidated and Casual Labours put forth the issue related to their regularization.

Sikh Progressive Front led by Balwinder Singh extended an invitation to the Advisor for a Hockey Tournament to be organized as a part of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

A deputation of owners of Private ETT/B.Ed Institutes led by Rajneesh Gupta raised the issue of their pending NoCs.

Individuals, Gagan Singh, Rajat Kumar, Irfan Gani, Usman Qazi and Priyanka Raju raised issues related to SRO-43 cases.

Several other delegations and individuals also met the Advisor and registered their issues and demands.

Advisor Khan gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth by people, who turned up in large number for the public hearing, and assured them that all their genuine issues would be examined for early redressal.