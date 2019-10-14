Apple truck set ablaze in Shopian, driver killed; 2 militants held

Soldier martyred in lED blast

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 14: A truck driver along with his vehicle was set ablaze while his two associates had close shave in Shopian district of South Kashmir while an Army jawan was martyred in a landmine blast in North Kashmir’s Nowgam sector today.

A truck bearing registration number RJ147759 from Rajasthan carrying apple was stopped by some unknown persons at Sindoo in Shirmal area Shopian district in South Kashmir and set ablaze. Body of the truck driver Mohd. Shafi Khan of Alver, Rajasthan was found inside the torched vehicle by the security forces.

Sources said that first there was stone pelting on the truck and later it was set ablaze. The circumstances under which the driver was killed are not exactly known but sources said that his body had two bullet marks and was half burnt.

The apple trader and the conductor of the truck managed to flee from the spot but the driver could not save himself.

Security forces immediately reached the spot and a massive man hunt has been launched against those responsible for the incident. The whole area was cordoned off by the troops and the driver’s body sent to District Hospital Shopian for postmortem.

In the meantime, a soldier, Abijeet of 25 Madras of Thiruvanthapuram was martyred in Nowgam sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district when an Improved Explosive Device (IED) went off this morning. The soldier was guarding the LoC when the incident took place. Two more soldiers were also injured in the blast and their condition said to be out of danger. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, two militants were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered by security forces in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal today.

Acting on a tip off, security forces arrested two militants in Ganderbal, Two AK rifles, four magazines and four grenades were recovered from the militants. Both of them are residents of Rajouri in Jammu region.

Security forces last month killed two militants in Ganderbal during an encounter that took place when security forces launched a massive operation after they spotted six militants in the forests. The operation continued for several days during which drones and helicopters were used to trace the militants.