Edu Institutes To Remain Closed, Govt To Take View On Re-Opening After Fortnight

Institutions Asked To Assess Dose-Wise Vaccination Status Of Staff, Students Aged Above 18

JAMMU, Aug 15: Authorities on Sunday decided to keep the schools and higher educational institutes including coaching centers closed in Jammu and Kashmir till further orders.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar, who is also Chairperson State Executive Committee.

The meeting was attended by the additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir.

“All school and higher educational institutions, including coaching centers, shall continue to remain closed for onsite / in-person teaching, till further orders.”

However, the educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of vaccinated

or students for administrative purposes and Independence Day celebrations subject to limit of 25 and strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour, the order said, “All heads of higher educational institutions (i-e institutions with students above age of 18) shall in a fortnight assess dose-wise vaccination status of the students and staff of their respective institutions enabling SEC to take a considered view on the re-opening of these institutions for on-site learning.”

All Deputy Commissioners have been asked to intensify testing by making optimum use of available rt-PCR and RAT capacities. There shall be no drop in testing levels

The government also reiterated that there shall be no weekend curfew in any district of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, the order said.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/ outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25,” it reads.

All Deputy Commissioners have been also asked to focus on the positivity rates of the medical-blocks under their jurisdictions.

“Intensified measures, related to Covid management and restriction of activities, shall be undertaken by the DCs in these Blocks,” the order reads, adding, “There shall be renewed focus on Panchayat level mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spike of cases is noticed.”

The deputy commissioners, the government said, shall keep active track of the positivity rates in the Blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like Public or Private Offices, community halls, malls, bazaars etc in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks.

“The three – “T” protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to strengthened in these Blocks. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on best effort basis, to 70 % or more, excluding travelers.”

The government also asked the District Magistrates to strictly ensure that there was full compliance to COVID appropriate behavior and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

“The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for intensifying enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” it said, adding, “The joint teams shall submit daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level. DCs will intensify the campaigns for ensuring COVID appropriate behavior. Dedicated IEC, including Public Announcements through mobile vehicles must be undertaken.” (Agencies)