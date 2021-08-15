100-feet tall national flag unfurled on Hari Parbat in Srinagar on Independence Day

SRINAGAR, Aug 15: A 100-feet tall national flag was on Sunday unfurled on historic Hari Parbat in the summer capital, Srinagar on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The national flag was hoisted by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Hari Parbat, which is also known as Kooh-e-Maran. The fort lies on the west of Dal Lake in the city and was built by an Afghan Governor Atta Mohammed Khan in 18th century.

A similar 100-feet tall tricolour was installed at world famous ski resort of Gulmarg earlier this week as a part of Independence Day celebration.

Meanwhile, the historic Ganta Ghar in Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the city, was lit up in tricolour since Saturday evening. The famous Clock Tower was illuminated in Tricolour by the city’s municipal corporation.

Several other prominent buildings in the city and other parts the valley, including Srinagar International Airport, have been illuminated to mark the Independence Day.