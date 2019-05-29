ED issues fresh summon to Robert Vadra in Money Laundering case

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate(ED) has summoned Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother in law` and businessman Robert Vadra for a fresh round of questioning on Thursday in various land deal cases against him in Delhi’s NCR region, Bikaner and other benami properties abroad.

This is the ninth times he is being called for questioning.

According to probe agency sources, the investigating team is likely to question him for purchase of benami properties such as a villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah worth Rs 14 crore and a flat in London’s Bryanston Square worth over Rs 26 crore.

Mr Vadra has been quizzed for several times in past too. (AGENCIES)